Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for ACC Opener at Wake Forest
Virginia football released its depth chart for the ACC opener at Wake Forest on Saturday night in Winston-Salem. See UVA's complete depth chart for week 2 at Wake Forest below:
Takeaways
- Most notably, the "ORs" that were listed in UVA's secondary in the week 1 depth chart are now gone, so Kempton Shine is starting at left corner with Kendren Smith behind him, Jam Jackson is starting at right corner with Dre Walker behind him, and Corey Thomas is starting at SPUR with Malcolm Greene behind him.
- After missing some time in fall camp with an injury, Ben Smiley played in the season opener against Richmond and played well, recording four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and half a sack. Now, Smiley is on the depth chart as the backup to Kam Butler at defensive end. Terrell Jones remains on the chart, now as the third defensive end.
- Bryce Carter is now on the depth chart after not playing in the season opener. He's listed as the backup to Chico Bennett at the Bandit position. Billy Koudelka is still on the chart, now as the third Bandit defensive end.
- There are no other changes on the defensive line and no changes at linebacker or safety.
- There are no changes to the depth chart at offensive line. McKale Boley remains the starting left tackle, though he did not play in the season opener against Richmond and Tony Elliott says he is "day-to-day" as he recovers from offseason surgery. Jack Witmer got the start at left tackle vs. Richmond and Ethan Sipe played extended snaps at that spot as well.
- There are no changes to the depth chart at running back, quarterback, tight end, or wide receiver.
- There are no changes to the depth chart at special teams.
Virginia is set to play its first road game of the 2024 season and its first conference game at Wake Forest on Saturday night in Winston-Salem. Kickoff at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium is set for 7pm on ESPN2.
