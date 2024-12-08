Virginia Football: Wide Receiver JR Wilson Entering Transfer Portal
Virginia junior wide receiver JR Wilson announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal in a social media post on Sunday. The Cavaliers are currently projected to have seven players in the transfer portal when it opens on Monday.
Here's what JR Wilson wrote in his Instagram post on Sunday:
"I would like to begin by expressing my heartfelt gratitude to the University of Virginia for granting me the incredible opportunity to fulfill my childhood dream of playing Division I football. I am deeply thankful for the chance to showcase my skills and talents at one of the highest levels of collegiate athletics. I will forever cherish the relationships I've built and the remarkable people I've encountered throughout this journey.
To the UVA coaches, staff, and academic community, thank you for your unbelievable support and guidance, which have been instrumental in helping me grow into the best version of myself.
To my teammates, I am profoundly grateful for the camaraderie and for constantly challenging me to excel both as an athlete and as an individual.
With that said, after much reflection, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. I am excited to embrace the new opportunities that lie ahead and trust in the path God has planned for me.
Forever grateful, JR Wilson."
A 6'4" junior from Brooklyn, New York, Wilson appeared in 27 games and made seven starts over the last three seasons in Charlottesville. Tony Elliott and the UVA coaching staff identified Wilson as one of the biggest standouts in the early portion of fall camp, potentially setting him up for a breakout season, but he then suffered a knee injury that caused him to miss the remainder of camp and the first four games of the season.
Though Wilson returned to the field, that breakout season was never realized. He finished the year with eight receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown in eight games. Wilson had his best game of the 2024 season in his first game back on the field, going for four catches for 44 yards in the win over Boston College on October 5th. He also hauled in a 68-yard touchdown from Tony Muskett late in the blowout loss to North Carolina on October 26th. For his career at Virginia, Wilson totaled 26 receptions for 305 yards and a touchdown.
Wilson is the seventh Virginia football player to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal, joining cornerback Malcolm Greene, wide receiver Jaden Gibson, quarterback Anthony Colandrea, defensive tackles Michael Diatta and DJ Jones, and offensive lineman Charlie Patterson. The transfer portal window opens Monday, December 9th and closed Saturday, December 28th.
Keep track of all of UVA's transfer portal activity, including outgoing and incoming transfers here: Virginia Football Transfer Portal Tracker
