UVA Football: Defensive Tackle Michael Diatta Entering Transfer Portal
Virginia senior defensive tackle Michael Diatta announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday morning. Diatta is the third Cavalier to declare for the transfer portal since the season ended, joining sophomore wide receiver Jaden Gibson and sophomore quarterback Anthony Colandrea. In total, four UVA football players have announced their plans to enter portal, as graduate defensive back Malcolm Greene will also be entering the portal as he made the decision to redshirt this season back on October 8th.
Michael Diatta announced his decision to enter the transfer portal in a post on social media along with a letter to UVA. Read it below:
"Dear UVA,
Over the past few years, I have grown tremendously both on and off the field. It is with immense gratitude that I thank the University of Virginia for shaping me into the man I am today.
To my teammates, you are my brothers for life, and I will forever cherish the bonds we've created.
To Coach Elliott, Coach Downing, and the rest of the UVA coaching staff, thank you for your unwavering support and for developing me as a football player and as a man. Your guidance and leadership will always stay with me.
Thank you, UVA, for giving me memories and lessons that will last a lifetime.
With that being said, I will be entering my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer to finish my eligibility."
A 6'4", 292-pound defensive tackle from Antioch, Tennessee, Diatta appeared in 35 games over the last four years at Virginia and played in all but one game in the last two seasons. The 2024 campaign was the most productive of Diatta's career so far, as he racked up career-highs in total tackles (31), solo stops (13), tackles for loss (2), and passes defended (1) while also contributing to half a sack. Diatta finishes his four seasons at UVA with 57 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in 35 games.
His best game came in week 2 at Wake Forest, as Diatta posted a career-high six tackles, including four solo stops. Diatta recorded multiple tackles in eight of the 11 games he played this season and ended his time at Virginia with seven-consecutive multi-tackle games.
Diatta will have one year of eligibility remaining as he redshirted the 2021 season in which he played only three games.
The transfer portal officially opens on the Monday after Selection Sunday, so Michael Diatta, Anthony Colandrea, and Jaden Gibson will officially enter the transfer portal on Monday, December 9th. The transfer portal window will be open from December 9th through Saturday, December 28th.
