Anthony Colandrea: Decision to Enter Transfer Portal "Not Made Lightly"
One day after the news broke that he was entering the transfer portal, Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea took to social media to say his goodbyes and thank-yous to the UVA football program.
Here is what Colandrea wrote in an Instagram post on Monday afternoon.
"Virginia,
After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. This decision was not made lightly, but I believe it is the best step for my academic and athletic future.
This program has had a tremendous part in shaping me into the player I am today, and I am incredibly grateful for the experiences and opportunities I have had with my current team who have become my family. I especially want to express my gratitude for my coaches, teammates, the staff, and my family for their unwavering support.
I am forever grateful for the opportunity I was given to play at a collegiate level, and am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, but I am looking forward to finding a new program where I can continue to grow and achieve my goals."
In two seasons in Charlottesville, Colandrea played in 19 games and made 17 starts, including starting each of Virginia's first 11 games of this season before getting benched in favor of Tony Muskett in the regular season finale at Virginia Tech. Colandrea was Muskett's backup as a true freshman in 2023, but wound up playing a great deal and starting six games as Muskett missed significant time with injuries. Making the most of those opportunities, Colandrea set the UVA freshman quarterback records for completions (154), passing yards (1,958) and total offense (2,183), performances that gave him a leg up in the quarterback battle with Muskett going into the 2024 season.
Colandrea won the starting job entering his sophomore year and got off to a great start, leading the Cavaliers to a 4-1 record to open the season. But after throwing just four total interceptions in his first seven games, Colandrea threw seven picks to just one touchdown over a three-game stretch, threw for less than 160 passing yards in each of his last five games, and went 20 drives without scoring a touchdown in his last two games as Virginia's starter. Colandrea was supplanted by Tony Muskett as the starting quarterback for the Commonwealth Clash and watched from the sidelines as UVA suffered a 37-17 defeat to Virginia Tech to end the season one win shy of bowl eligibility.
Now, the Cavaliers will lose both of their starting quarterbacks as they enter the offseason, as Tony Muskett has exhausted his eligibility and Anthony Colandrea has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining and will look for a new program to call home.
Virginia will undoubtedly be looking in the transfer portal as well to reinforce its quarterback position. UVA is currently projected to have four quarterbacks on the roster for the 2025 season as it currently stands: Gavin Frakes, Boone Lourd, Grady Brosterhous, and Alexander Brady; but none of them have any amount of significant playing experience. Virginia has two quarterbacks coming in from the 2025 recruiting class: three-stars Bjorn Jurgensen and Cole Geer.
More Virginia Football News
Virginia Football: Final ACC Football Power Rankings
UVA Football Report Card: Handing Out Grades for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
Virginia WR Jaden Gibson Entering the Transfer Portal
By the Numbers: Breaking Down UVA Football's 37-17 Loss to Virginia Tech
Virginia Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Enters Transfer Portal
Five Takeaways From Virginia Football's 37-17 Loss to Virginia Tech