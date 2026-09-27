Pat Forde: College Football Playoff Projected Bracket After Week 4
Every week, The Dash fills out the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket as if today were Selection Sunday. The current bracket:
College Football Playoff Projections After Week 4
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Florida
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Miami
- Alabama
- Mississippi State
- Mississippi
- LSU
- BYU
- Boise State
Also considered: UCLA, Indiana, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Oregon, USC, Texas Tech, Utah, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin.
First Round
- No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Georgia
- No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Miami
- No. 10 LSU at No. 7 Alabama
- No. 9 Mississippi at No. 8 Mississippi State
Quarterfinals
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Notre Dame vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Georgia
- Peach Bowl: No. 3 Florida vs. winner of No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Miami
- Rose Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 10 LSU at No. 7 Alabama
- Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Texas vs. winner of No. 9 Mississippi at No. 8 Mississippi State
PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.
Pat Forde is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who covers college football and college basketball as well as the Olympics and horse racing. He cohosts the Others Receiving Votes podcast for SI and is a regular contributor to the Tony Kornheiser Show podcast. He previously worked for Yahoo Sports, ESPN and The (Louisville) Courier-Journal. Forde has won 28 Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest awards, has been published three times in the Best American Sports Writing book series, and was nominated for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize. A past president of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and member of the Football Writers Association of America, he lives in Louisville with his wife. They have three children, all of whom were collegiate swimmers.Follow ByPatForde