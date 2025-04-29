Virginia Men's Basketball: A Way-too-Early Starting Five
As things stand today, Virginia now has ten players on their roster. Six joined via the transfer portal, two are incoming high school recruits, and two are returning from Sanchez’s roster. Odom will need to fill at least three more spots. On Monday, the quiet on the transfer portal front was broken with the commitment of 19-year-old Johann Grünloh — a center from Germany.
We will soon compare the ‘Hoos’ offseason performance with that of the other teams in the ACC; but, for now, let’s do a way-too-early prediction of Virginia’s starting five next season.
Point Guard: Dallin Hall (Sr.)
- 2024-25 Stats: 6.8 PPG, 4.2 APG, 35.3% 3PT
- Former School: BYU
- Years of Eligibility: 1
- Height: 6’4”
- Backup(s): Chance Mallory (Fr.)
Reasoning: We’re feeling pretty comfortable about Virginia’s point guard room. Senior guard Dallin Hall and four-star freshman Chance Mallory will assume ballhandling duties, with the former the likely starter in 2025-26. Hall started 30 games for BYU in 2023-24 and averaged 9.0 PPG and 5.1 APG, helping to lead the Cougars to an appearance in the Big Dance. He was supplanted by one-and-done guard Egor Demin this past season and relegated to the bench, yet he still managed to average over four assists a game and occasionally played alongside Demin. He can knock down three-pointers and finds crafty ways to get to the bucket.
More importantly, Hall plays well off of high-ball screens and will have an eager partner in center Johann Grünloh — Odom’s newest prize. Defenses will have to honor both Hall and Grünloh’s ability to stretch the floor, opening up the ‘Hoos’ other threats while allowing the latter some space to roam on the interior. Versatility offensively is starting to emerge as an advantage for this roster. Hall has bounce and can finish with authority. He’s a great portal pickup.
Shooting Guard: Jacari White (5th)
- 2024-25 Stats: 17.1 PPG, 39.8% 3PT
- Former School: North Dakota State
- Years of Eligibility: 1
- Height: 6’3”
- Backup(s): Elijah Gertrude (Jr.)
Reasoning: White’s commitment to Virginia came out of nowhere, as the fifth-year guard didn’t even include the ‘Hoos in his top-five list of schools. He’ll be welcomed in Charlottesville, though! The 6’3” shooting guard will fill a playmaking gap in the backcourt, and he’ll be a sparkplug in transition. Also, his defensive tenacity will hopefully remind fans at John Paul Jones Arena of the beauty of a shot clock violation or a ten-second call.
With the additions of White and Grünloh — whom we’ll talk more about later — Virginia will not totally abandon its defensive identity, even if the Pack-Line is no longer. White fielded interest from Houston, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Ole Miss, and Virginia Tech, ultimately deciding on Virginia as his destination. White’s shooting, slashing, and defensive instincts mean that he’ll immediately find significant minutes even in a higher conference.
Shooting Guard/Wing: Sam Lewis (Jr.)
- 2024-25 Stats: 16.2 PPG, 44.4% 3PT
- Former School: Toledo
- Years of Eligibility: 2
- Height: 6’6”
- Backup(s): Elijah Gertrude (Jr.)
Reasoning: Another underrated add, Lewis fits the three-point shooting mold that Odom has clearly sought in the portal. He will most likely slot in as a wing who can provide a mismatch against guard-heavy teams, as his size (6’6”) and physicality en route to the basket will benefit the ‘Hoos. Lewis went for 13 and 11 against Purdue and 14 against Houston; moreover, he had a highlight-reel jab step against will-be NBA draftee Milos Uzan and a smooth layup finish against the Cougars in what was, unfortunately, a shellacking for Toledo.
He can slow the game down and score at all three levels, with the three-ball of particular strength. Odom’s VCU team didn’t run-and-gun as much as Utah State did, so he can once again tailor the tempo to his personnel. White is quicker than Lewis and Hall, but the overall pace of the offense should quicken. We will be guaranteed more points in transition. This backcourt will take opportunities as they are presented, which may look out-of-place after years of slow tempo!
Forward: Devin Tillis (5th)
- 2024-25 Stats: 13.7 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 39.5% 3PT
- Former School: UC-Irvine
- Years of Eligibility: 1
- Height: 6’7”
- Backup(s): Martin Carrere (So.)
Reasoning: Enter Hampden-Sydney College as the common denominator in this commitment. Having played under Coach Russell Turner — a college teammate of Odom and associate head coach Griff Aldrich in the 1990s — Tillis will head over to Charlottesville after four years with the Anteaters. He is an impressive rebounder for his size and can step out to shoot the three, as evidenced by a 38.6% career three-point clip. Virginia has shooters everywhere. The news of Tillis’ commitment largely flew under the radar, but he should slot in as the starting four.
He’s a smooth operator under the basket, similar in play style to Jayden Gardner and also standing at 6’7. Virginia has lacked a forward with touch since he left. You’re looking at a potential glue guy for the Cavaliers in 2025-26 with Tillis. He’s been a part of back-to-back campaigns in which the Anteaters went 17-3 in-conference, so one can hope that the winning ways continue East.
Center: Johann Grünloh (Fr.)
- 2024-25 Stats: 8.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 35.4% 3PT
- Former Team: SC Rasta Vechta (Basketball Bundesliga)
- Years of Eligibility: 4
- Height: 6’11”
- Backup(s): Silas Barksdale (Fr.), Carter Lang (Jr.)
Reasoning: Odom is flexing his international muscles. Having already landed France’s Martin Carrere as a transfer from VCU, Odom has caught a big fish in German center Johann Grünloh — a rising freshman who has five years of experience professionally. He is teammates with a former ‘Hoo, forward Jayden Gardner (2021-23), and a four-year starter at UCLA in point guard Tyger Campbell (2019-23). That’s pretty good company for a 19-year-old. Grünloh’s addition provides an answer to frontcourt questions that plagued Odom’s operations in the transfer portal, as he should start immediately as a shot-blocker, stretch big, and rim-runner who should fit seamlessly into an uptempo system.
He is a legitimate NBA prospect who will considerably elevate this team’s ceiling. Also, presumed point guard Dallin Hall has thrived with rim-runners in his time at BYU, a mold which Grünloh can fill. The ‘Hoos now have size and another three-point shooting threat in their arsenal. Breathe easy, as Virginia just needs a few more additions in the portal. None will be bigger than this. Also, strength and conditioning coach Mike Curtis’ strength regimen should be helpful for Grünloh. He’s not undersized, but Curtis’ magic never hurts.