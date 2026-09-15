Virginia presents updated depth chart for West Virginia game

Ahead of Coach Tony Elliott’s press conference Tuesday, Virginia released its week three depth chart. Once again, there are no major changes from the previous depth chart released during NC State week and Norfolk State week.

The only notable change in the two-deep is that second-year wide receiver Isaiah Robinson is now listed as the No. 3 X receiver, replacing first-year Dylan Cope.

Here is the starting lineup, first for the offense:

QB Beau Pribula

RB Jekail Middlebrook

WR (X) Rico Flores Jr. or Ty’Lyric Coleman

WR (Slot) Kameron Courtney

WR (Z) Jacquon Gibson

TE Dakota Twitty

LT McKale Boley

LG Noah Josey

C Drake Metcalf

RG Makilan Thomas

RT Monroe Mills

DE Fisher Camac

DT Jason Hammond

NT Anthony Britton

BANDIT Matthew Fobbs-White

LB Kam Robinson and Maddox Marcellus

SPUR Donavon Platt

CB Jacobie Henderson and Omillio Agard

S Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter

Top backups

Based on the Norfolk State game and a few minor injury updates, the top reserves have shifted slightly. Here is the updated “next man up” listed on the depth chart.

QB Eli Holstein

RB Xay Davis or Xavier Brown or Peyton Lewis or Noah Vaughn

WR (X) Isaiah Robinson

WR (Slot) Josiah Abdullah

WR (Z) Da’Shawn Martin

TE Connor Cox or John Rogers

LT Ben York

LG Cole Surber

C Ryan Brubaker or Grayson Reid

RG Dane Wlekinski

RT Jon Adair

DE Nnanna Anyanwu

DT Sichan John

NT Darrion Henry-Young

BANDIT Devon Baxter

LB (MIKE) Landon Danley

LB (WILL) Caleb Hardy

SPUR Jaylen Jones or Corey Costner

CB (Left) Jam Jackson

CB (Right) Justin Ross

FS Christian Ellis or Keke Adams

SS Montino Williams

Another note — Ezekiel Larry was listed as the No. 4 BANDIT. He was previously listed as a defensive end. Now that he is healthy, he could potentially see more playing time there as opposed to the DE spot, which is firmly occupied by the incumbent Fisher Camac.

The Cavaliers will need their reserves to contribute against a questionable but talented West Virginia squad. The Mountaineers are known for great speed and agility, along with a defense that could struggle to contain a potent Virginia offense.

The depth chart is not the final say in terms of playing time. Costner was listed as a backup but ended up starting at SPUR against Norfolk State. Snap counts can also vary depending on matchups. The Cavaliers could prioritize faster players to contain the West Virginia offense.