Virginia presents updated depth chart for West Virginia game
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Ahead of Coach Tony Elliott’s press conference Tuesday, Virginia released its week three depth chart. Once again, there are no major changes from the previous depth chart released during NC State week and Norfolk State week.
The only notable change in the two-deep is that second-year wide receiver Isaiah Robinson is now listed as the No. 3 X receiver, replacing first-year Dylan Cope.
Here is the starting lineup, first for the offense:
- QB Beau Pribula
- RB Jekail Middlebrook
- WR (X) Rico Flores Jr. or Ty’Lyric Coleman
- WR (Slot) Kameron Courtney
- WR (Z) Jacquon Gibson
- TE Dakota Twitty
- LT McKale Boley
- LG Noah Josey
- C Drake Metcalf
- RG Makilan Thomas
- RT Monroe Mills
- DE Fisher Camac
- DT Jason Hammond
- NT Anthony Britton
- BANDIT Matthew Fobbs-White
- LB Kam Robinson and Maddox Marcellus
- SPUR Donavon Platt
- CB Jacobie Henderson and Omillio Agard
- S Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter
Top backups
Based on the Norfolk State game and a few minor injury updates, the top reserves have shifted slightly. Here is the updated “next man up” listed on the depth chart.
- QB Eli Holstein
- RB Xay Davis or Xavier Brown or Peyton Lewis or Noah Vaughn
- WR (X) Isaiah Robinson
- WR (Slot) Josiah Abdullah
- WR (Z) Da’Shawn Martin
- TE Connor Cox or John Rogers
- LT Ben York
- LG Cole Surber
- C Ryan Brubaker or Grayson Reid
- RG Dane Wlekinski
- RT Jon Adair
- DE Nnanna Anyanwu
- DT Sichan John
- NT Darrion Henry-Young
- BANDIT Devon Baxter
- LB (MIKE) Landon Danley
- LB (WILL) Caleb Hardy
- SPUR Jaylen Jones or Corey Costner
- CB (Left) Jam Jackson
- CB (Right) Justin Ross
- FS Christian Ellis or Keke Adams
- SS Montino Williams
Another note — Ezekiel Larry was listed as the No. 4 BANDIT. He was previously listed as a defensive end. Now that he is healthy, he could potentially see more playing time there as opposed to the DE spot, which is firmly occupied by the incumbent Fisher Camac.
The Cavaliers will need their reserves to contribute against a questionable but talented West Virginia squad. The Mountaineers are known for great speed and agility, along with a defense that could struggle to contain a potent Virginia offense.
The depth chart is not the final say in terms of playing time. Costner was listed as a backup but ended up starting at SPUR against Norfolk State. Snap counts can also vary depending on matchups. The Cavaliers could prioritize faster players to contain the West Virginia offense.
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Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock