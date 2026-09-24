Virginia Reveals Uniform Combination for UVA Strong game against Delaware

In its first three games, Virginia revealed its uniform through a video starring one of the current players — so far that was Dakota Twitty, Xavier Brown and recently, Jacobie Henderson. The Cavaliers broke from that trend with their latest uniform reveal.

For game four, Virginia unveiled its uniform by focusing on the patches worn to honor Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry.

The Cavaliers are donning blue helmets, blue jerseys and white pants for their 6 p.m. Saturday bout with Delaware.

Excluding throwbacks, Virginia has not gone blue-blue-white (the presumed basic home combination) since Sept. 15, 2025, a 55-16 win over William & Mary at Scott Stadium. That game served as last year's UVA Strong Day. Before the Tribe game, the most recent use was Oct. 26, 2024, a loss to North Carolina.

Inside the matchup

Comparatively speaking, this should not be a more difficult matchup than NC State or West Virginia. The Cavaliers are hosting a Conference USA opponent in primetime, looking to continue a 3-0 streak of wins in the first game after a loss.

Even though Virginia lost a game that was eventually lopsided last week, it still performed to a decent standard. Aside from some dull drives and defensive lapses, the Cavaliers still scored 27 points and could have had more with a successful field goal, and later, a conversion.

For the Blue Hens to make this interesting, they would need to follow West Virginia's formula and simply beat Virginia's defensive backs, overload pressure/confuse the offense and have their quarterback extend plays on the ground.

On paper, at least one of those factors could be possible. Delaware is averaging 325.7 passing yards per game (11th nationally).

However, it seems rather extremely unlikely that Delaware would be able to do all of that. It is also unlikely that the Cavaliers once again miss several tackles, drop multiple catchable passes and stall out as often offensively.

Virginia is only allowing 150 passing yards per game (second in ACC, 19th nationally). Either the Cavaliers or the Blue Hens will have a streak broken. In front of a home crowd, needing a rebound and playing on UVA Strong Day, the analytics all favor Virginia to win by multiple scores.

The game will be broadcast on ACC Network, Virginia's second consecutive appearance on the ACCN national broadcast. The Cavaliers will have been on either ESPN or ACC Network in four of their first five games — possibly more.