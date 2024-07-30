Virginia Tennis: Danielle Collins Advances to Olympic Quarterfinals
2024 continues to be the best in the tennis career of Danielle Collins. Virginia tennis alum and two-time NCAA singles champion Danielle Collins defeated Colombia's Camila Osorio 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 in the third round of the women's tennis singles tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday. Collins advances to the quarterfinals and is now just one win away from reaching the Olympic medal round.
Collins, who is the No. 8 seed in the women's singles draw at the Olympics, defeated Germany's Laura Siegemund in straight sets in the first round and then took down former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the second round on Monday. With her three-set defeat of Camila Osorio, Collins advances to the quarterfinals, where she will face the winner of No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek of Poland and China's Xiyu Wang, who are set to play on Tuesday at 1pm ET.
Collins is also playing in the women's doubles tournament alongside Desire Krawczyk. The No. 4-seed Americans will face Greece's Despina Papamichail and Maria Sakkari later on Tuesday.
Fellow former UVA tennis star Emma Navarro did not see her Olympic run continue past the Round of 16, as she fell to Chinas's Qinwen Zheng, the No. 6 seed in the women's singles draw. The first two sets of the match were epic, with Navarro saving four set points to win a 9-7 tiebreaker in the first set and Zheng saving a match point and eventually winning a 7-4 tiebreaker to claim the second set. Zheng then seized momentum and won the third set 6-1 to eliminate Navarro from the tournament.
It was still an excellent run for Navarro at the Olympics and it's been a fabulous year for the 23-year-old, who notched career-best finishes at each of the Grand Slams so far, reaching the third round at the Australian Open, the fourth round at the French Open, and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. We'll see if she can keep her breakout 2024 campaign going at the US Open next month.
Read more on the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2024 Paris Olympics
