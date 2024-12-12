Virginia vs. Bethune-Cookman Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (5-4) is set to host Bethune-Cookman (2-6) on Thursday night at John Paul Jones Arena. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted at each timeout in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Bethune-Cookman 21, Virginia 18 | HALFTIME
Virginia is undefeated all time (5-0) against Southwestern Athletic Conference opponents, but find themselves trailing at the half against BCU after an unacceptable first 20 minutes of basketball at JPJ. Every statistical category tells the story of the Cavaliers embarrassingly slow start, but here are a few to put it into perspective; In addition to 8 first-half turnovers, Virginia is 3-15 from behind the arc and a cool 7-25 from the field. Freshman G Ishan Sharma's hot half from behind the arc (3-3 3PT FG) is the only reason Virginia isn't down by 10+ points at the break. Look for him to receive extended minutes in the second-half.
Bethune-Cookman 21, Virginia 18 | HALFTIME
Both teams exchange missed FG before Rohde makes a nice jump through the lane to find a layup and his first basket of the game. On the next Cavalier possession, Rohde falls down by the baseline before battling his way to his feet and muscling into the paint for another layup and back-to-back baskets for the guard.
Freeman gets an easy two off a Virginia turnover to take us to the half with Virginia trailing by three.
Bethune-Cookman 19, Virginia 14 | 2:32 First Half
TJ Power fights for an offensive rebound off of a missed Saunders 3PT, earning the Hoos another possession. Virginia swings the ball around and Sharma drills yet another three. He has 9 PTS and is 3-3 from deep.
The Wildcats answer with a three of their own, this one from Freeman for his second of the game. On the next BCU possession, Rouzan battles down low for another gritty FG in the paint - he has 4 PTS on the night.
Bethune-Cookman 14, Virginia 11 | 5:11 First Half
Another turnover, this time from Rohde right out of the timeout, is the sixth of the game for Virginia. Carralero-Martin connects on the third three of the game for the Wildcats, his first shot attempt thus far.
Sharma and Power have checked in for Virginia, who seek desperately for an offensive spark. Buchanan grabs an offensive rebound, the first of the game for UVA, and gets fouled at the rim. Buchanan goes 1-2 from the line - he has all of the three Cavalier points halfway through the first half.
Another bad turnover on an entry pass gives the ball right back to BCU, who capitalize with a nice layup underneath from Camara.
Ishan Sharma connects on a corner three off a nice pass from McKneely - the first Virginia three of the game, and basket in over ten minutes of play. BCU quickly responds with a strong layup in the lane from Reggie Moore Jr. After a strong defensive possession, Saunders drives to his right-hand and finishes in the paint for his first field goal of the game. After a Buchanan offensive rebound, Sharma drills his second three-pointer of the half from the top of the key - the freshman guard has come off the bench and provided the first spark to the Virginia offense, though they still trail here early.
Bethune-Cookman 8, Virginia 2 | 11:45 First Half
Rouzan misses both his FT attempts. BCU and Virginia trade missed FG before BCU's Ward Jr knocks down the first 3PT FG of the game. After another McKneely missed three, Virginia is 0-6 from three to start the contest. BCU is just 2-11 from the field to start themselves, marking an incredibly slow start from both teams eight minutes in.
BCU's Freeman knocks down his first three of the night to extend the early Wildcat lead to six points. TO Virginia.
Bethune-Cookman 2, Virginia 2 | 15:54 First Half
The Hoos turn the ball over on their first possession of the game. Daniel Rouzan opens the scoring on a nice move underneath against Buchanan. Buchanan responds with a nice pump fake and dunk to get Virginia on the board. It's a sloppy start for the UVA offense - 3 turnovers in the first three minutes of action.
Rouzan and Buchanan battle underneath, and Buchanan fouls Rouzan sending him to the line bringing us to our first media timeout of the game.
Bethune-Cookman 0, Virginia 0 | 20:00 First Half
Starting five for UVA tonight - Taine Murray, Andrew Rohde, Isaac McKneely, Elijah Saunders, and Blake Buchanan. Murray replaces Dai Dai Ames in the starting five after he suffered an ankle injury against SMU. Rohde will likely serve as the primary point guard.
Starting five for BCU - Trey Thomas, Brayon Freeman, Jesus Carralero Martin, Reggie Ward Jr, Daniel Rouzan.
As we await out 7pm ET tipoff for Virginia vs. Bethune-Cookman on the ACC Network, read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Basketball vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Preview, Score Prediction
Virginia vs. Bethune-Cookman Pregame Notes
- Virginia and Bethune-Cookman have met just once before, a 109-49 victory for the Cavaliers on December 8th, 1994 at University Hall.
- In that game, Cory Alexander led all scorers with 28 points, while Junior Burrough, Curtis Staples, Harold Deane, and Yuri Barnes all joined Alexander in double figures for UVA.
- Bethune-Cookman is the only team from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) to appear on Virginia's schedule in the 2024-2025 basketball season.
- UVA is 5-0 all-time against current members of the SWAC, including an 80-50 victory over Texas Southern in the 2023-2024 season opener.
- Virginia is 1-4 away from Charlottesville this season, but 4-0 in games played at John Paul Jones Arena.
More Virginia Men's Basketball News
ACC Weekly Roundup: Power Rankings and the Good, Bad, and Ugly
UVA Basketball: Dai Dai Ames Injury Exacerbates Point Guard Situation
VIDEO/Transcript: Ron Sanchez Talks Virginia Basketball's Loss at SMU
The Plus/Minus: Virginia Basketball Falls to SMU in ACC Opener
Key Takeaways from UVA Basketball's 63-51 Loss at SMU