Virginia vs. Louisville Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (8-9, 1-5 ACC) faces off against Louisville (13-5, 6-1 ACC) on Saturday afternoon at noon at the KFC YUM! Center. See full play-by-play and live analysis for the game in the thread below and stay tuned to Virginia Cavaliers On SI for more coverage after the game. Updates are in revese order with the most recent events first.
For a full preview of the game: Virginia Basketball vs. Louisville Game Preview Score Prediction
Virginia vs. Louisville Pregame Notes
- Louisville snapped Virginia's nine-game winning streak in the series when the Cardinals defeated the Cavaliers 70-50 just two weeks ago in Charlottesville.
- That was UVA's first-ever loss to Louisville at John Paul Jones Arena and just the second time the Cardinals had ever beaten the Cavaliers in Charlottesville in 13 tries.
- Virginia leads Louisville 24-6 in the all-time series that dates back to 1924 and is 19-3 against the Cardinals since they joined the ACC in 2014.
- UVA is 11-4 against Louisville on the road and 8-2 against the Cardinals in games played at the KFC Yum! Center.
- Virginia also earned two wins at the KFC Yum! Center in the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
- UVA is on a four-game losing streak for the first time since the 2016-2017 season.
- Virginia is 1-6 away from Charlottesville and 0-4 in true road games this season.
- Louisville comes into this game on a seven-game winning streak and a six-game winning streak against ACC opponents.
More Virginia Basketball News
Virginia Honoring Tony Bennett During Georgia Tech Game on February 8th
VIDEO/Transcript: Ron Sanchez Weekly ACC Zoom Press Conference - 1/13
Reevaluating Potential Virginia Basketball Head Coaching Candidates
The Plus/Minus: Virginia Crashes and Burns at Stanford
What's Going on With Christian Bliss? Ron Sanchez Finally Gives an Answer
Report: Former Virginia Guard Dante Harris Transfers to Memphis