Virginia vs. Notre Dame Live Updates | NCAA Football
Virginia (5-4, 3-3 ACC) is set to take on No. 8 Notre Dame (8-1) on Saturday afternoon in South Bend. Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium is set for 3:30pm ET on NBC. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted after each drive in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Read a preview of the game here: Virginia Football vs. Notre Dame Game Preview, Score Prediction
Virginia vs. Notre Dame Game Notes
- This will be the fifth-ever meeting between Virginia and Notre Dame, who leads 4-0 in the all-time series, which dates back to 1989.
- This will be UVA's second-ever trip to Notre Dame and first since 2019, when the Irish defeated the Cavaliers 35-20 in a top 25 matchup.
- Virginia nearly earned its lone victory in the series in 2015, but Notre Dame scored a touchdown in the last minute to defeat UVA 34-27 in Charlottesville.
- Notre Dame has been ranked in the top 10 in all four meetings against Virginia. The Fighting Irish are 33-0 in home games against ACC teams when they are ranked in the top 25.
- Virginia is 1-1 against teams ranked in the AP Top 25 this season and 2-3 against ranked opponents under Tony Elliott, with both of those wins coming on the road.
- Last season, UVA earned its first-ever road win over a top 10 opponent by defeating North Carolina in Chapel Hill. The Cavaliers will look to do that again on Saturday in South Bend.
For more preview content for Virginia vs. Notre Dame, including keys to the game, players to watch, statistical comparisons, depth charts, and injury reports, see the links below:
