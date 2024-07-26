Virginia Women's Basketball Lands Commitment From 2025 Guard Gabby White
Coach Mox landed yet another summer recruiting victory, as class of 2025 guard Gabby White announced her commitment to the Virginia women's basketball program on Thursday. In her Instagram post, White thanked each of the members of the UVA coaching staff and said, "Beyond excited to join your family and can't wait to get on grounds and get to work."
A 5'10" guard out of the class of 2025, White attends Seaforth High School in Pittsboro, North Carolina, where she averaged 17.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.8 steals per game this past season. White's recruitment took off in 2024, with nearly a dozen major conference programs extending offers to her this calendar year alone.
Coach Mox and company offered White in June of 2023 and she ended up taking multiple visits to Virginia. Though she held offers from the likes of NC State, Louisville, Florida State, Wake Forest, Auburn, Georgetown, Marquette, Houston, Mississippi State, Missouri, Rutgers, Arizona State, Seton Hall, Memphis and others, the Cavaliers ultimately won the competitive recruiting battle and secured White's commitment.
After watching her win the MVP of the Girls Super 60 Showdown in October of 2023, basketball scout Lamont Taylor described White as "extremely efficient from the field, a three-level scorer who can fill up a stat sheet. She displayed the ability to shoot it from deep with a nice stroke, but getting down hill and attacking the rim is her bread and butter. In transition she's like a freight train on the loose. Gabby has the size and skillset to get to the paint at will and finishes extremely well."
Though Gabby White is technically the first verbal commit in Virginia's recruiting class of 2025, Coach Mox and the Cavaliers previously secured commitments from 2025 recruits Kamryn Kitchen and Payton Dunbar, who both reclassified to the class of 2024 and will join UVA's roster for the 2024-2025 season.
