Virginia WR Jaden Gibson Entering the Transfer Portal
Virginia sophomore wide receiver Jaden Gibson is reportedly planning to enter the transfer portal, as first reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports on Sunday afternoon. On the first day of the offseason, the Cavaliers have had two players announce their plans to enter the transfer portal, as Gibson joins UVA quarterback Anthony Colandrea in the portal.
A 6'0" receiver from Rabun County, Georgia, Gibson played in 18 games over two seasons at Virginia, making two starts in the orange and blue. Gibson hauled in five passes for 54 yards in his true freshman season in 2023 and then followed that up with a 2024 campaign that saw him register 10 receptions for 91 yards in 10 games. His best game was Virgnia's 41-14 blowout loss against North Carolina in which he posted four catches for 38 yards. Gibson finishes his time at UVA with 15 total receptions and 145 receiving yards in 18 games.
The NCAA transfer portal window for football opens on the Monday following Selection Sunday, so Monday, December 9th for this offseason. That's when Gibson and Colandrea will officially enter the transfer portal. The window is open from December 9th through December 28th. Graduate students can enter the portal at any time.
So far, two Virginia football players have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal when the window opens: Anthony Colandrea and Jaden Gibson. Both of those players were members of the 2023 recruiting class and were January enrollees that year.
