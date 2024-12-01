Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Live Updates | NCAA Football
Virginia (5-6, 3-4 ACC) is set to take on Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4 ACC) in the Commonwealth Clash on Saturday night at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted following each drive in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Virginia 0, Virginia Tech 10 | 1:16 1Q
Virginia Tech advances the ball into UVA territory, but the Cavaliers are able to make a stand after a holding penalty gets the Hokies behind the chains. John Love comes on and knocks his 44-yard field goal attempt through the uprights. Virginia Tech leads 10-0.
Virginia tries a flea flicker on its first offensive play of the game, but Tony Muskett is sacked right away. Trell Harris, who makes his return after missing the last eight games with an injury, drops the ball on his first target, and then Muskett can't find Suderian Harrison down the field on 3rd and long. UVA goes three-and-out.
Virginia 0, Virginia Tech 7, 8:07 1Q
Virginia Tech has poor field position to start the drive thanks to a great tackle from Ethan Davies on the opening kickoff, but it doesn't matter as the Hokies drive 90 yards in 11 plays to score on their first possession of the game. Pop Watson found Da'Quan Felton wide open in the middle of the field for 42 yards and then Bhayshul Tuten found the end zone untouched on a six-yard touchdown run.
UVA's captains for tonight's game are Tony Muskett, Suderian Harrison, Chico Bennett Jr., and Will Bettridge. Virginia has won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Virginia Tech will receive the ball to start the game.
As previously reported, Tony Muskett will start at quarterback for Virginia, while Pop Watson will get his first-career start at quarterback for Virginia Tech.
As we await our 8pm kickoff for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech on the ACC Network, read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Football vs. Virginia Tech Game Preview, Score Prediction
According to multiple reports, Virginia is planning to start Tony Muskett at quarterback over Anthony Colandrea against Virginia Tech on Saturday night. Colandrea had started every game at quarterback for UVA so far this season. Read more on that story here: Reports: Tony Muskett to Start at Quarterback for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Pregame Notes
- Saturday is the 105th meeting between Virginia and Virginia Tech. The two teams have played the final regular season game against one another in 29 of the last 34 years.
- The rivalry was first played in 1895, a 38-0 UVA victory in Charlottesville. Virginia Tech leads the all-time series, 61-38-5.
- The Virginia win would make the Cavaliers bowl eligible for the first time under head coach Tony Elliott and the first time since 2021.
- The Cavaliers have not won in Blacksburg since 1998, as the Hokies have won the last 11 Commonwealth Clash games played at Lane Stadium.
- Since joining the ACC in 2004, Virginia Tech holds an 18-1 record against UVA.
- Virginia is 0-3 (2006, 2008, 2014) in contests against the Hokies that also determine a trip to a bowl game for the UVA, while Virginia Tech is 6-0 against Virginia when needing a win to reach bowl eligibility.
