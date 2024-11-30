UVA Football: Five Keys to a Virginia Victory over Virginia Tech
Virginia is set to travel to Blacksburg to face the Virginia Tech Hokies this Saturday at 8pm at Lane Stadium for the 105th matchup between the two Virginia-based football teams. Last time out against the Hokies, the Cavaliers were crushed 55-17 on their home turf in Charlottesville. UVA will look to get some redemption on Saturday in addition to snapping a three-game losing streak and earn its first win in Blacksburg since 1998.
The Cavaliers have dropped their last two games to ranked opponents and head to Blacksburg one win away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2021. Virginia Tech is also one win away from bowl eligibility as the Hoos are 0-3 in Commonwealth Clash games where the Cavaliers are seeking bowl eligibility.
Let's break down five keys to victory for Virginia in the Commonwealth Clash.
Stop the Run
Virginia Tech’s offense starts on the ground, with the Hokies ranking third in the ACC in rushing yards this season with 2,043 yards. Bhayshul Tuten leads the charge with 1,035 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground, paired with Kyron Drones, who has rushed for 336 yards and six touchdowns, though he is questionable to play in the game. If the Cavaliers want to contain the Hokies' offense, it starts with stopping the run and forcing their wide receivers to win matchups downfield against the Virginia secondary.
Des Kitchings Adjusts the Virginia Passing Attack
It’s no secret that the Virginia offense has struggled in recent weeks as the Cavaliers have scored 23 points in the first half of their last five games combined, burying the Hoos in holes that are insurmountable to come back from. Anthony Colandrea has not thrown for more than 160 yards in his last five games; last year, as a starter, the least amount of yards he threw in a game was 200. That said, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings needs to figure out this Virginia offense and either make schematic or personnel changes, which could mean replacing Colandrea with Tony Muskett. Look out for Trell Harris to make a difference in UVA's downfield passing game after missing the last eight games with a knee injury.
Limit the Miscues
If Virginia wants to win on Saturday night in a hostile environment like Lane Stadium, the Hoos need to win the turnover battle to silence the crowd while not giving the Hokies easy scoring chances. This also means that Virginia cleans up the special teams, meaning no blocked, short punts, or dropped kickoffs. If Virginia can keep it clean, the Cavaliers may have a shot to leave Blacksburg with their first victory since 1998.
Red Zone Offense
The Cavaliers have struggled to execute in the red zone all season, as they rank 109th in red zone scoring percentage in the FBS. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, leads the ACC in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score points on just 69% of red zone trips. If Virginia wants to win, especially considering the offensive struggles the Hoos have endured these last few weeks, the Cavaliers must score touchdowns in the red zone.
Belief
Virginia has not beaten Virginia Tech in Blacksburg since 1998. Some years, the Hokies were the better team, but in others, the Cavaliers were the better team, but failed to play their best against their in-state rival. One of the factors that Virginia Tech brings to this game every year, which was showcased last year in its 55-17 win over Virginia, is intimidation. If the Hoos genuinely believe they will win this game, they have a significantly better chance of winning than in past years.
Kickoff between Virginia (5-6, 3-4 ACC) and Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4 ACC) at Lane Stadium is set for 8pm on Saturday and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
