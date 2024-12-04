Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 12/4
Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule features events for the Virginia volleyball, men's and women's basketball, track & field, wrestling, and squash teams.
This week's UVA sports schedule is highlighted by a pair of huge games for both of Virginia's basketball teams. UVA men's basketball is set to visit No. 13 Florida on Wednesday night for the second-annual SEC/ACC Challenge before traveling to Dallas to take on SMU in the ACC opener on Saturday afternoon. Similarly, Virginia women's basketball is hosting Auburn in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Thursday night and will then host Boston College on Sunday afternoon for their ACC opener at John Paul Jones Arena. Additionally, UVA volleyball will play its first postseason match since 1999 and third in program history when the Cavaliers host either North Carolina A&T or St. John's in the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship on Sunday evening at Mem Gym.
See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of December 4-8, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for final scores for each event.
Wednesday, December 4th
7:15pm: Men's Basketball at Florida (SEC/ACC Challenge), O'Connell Center (Gainesville, FL), ESPN2
Thursday, December 5th
6pm: Women's Basketball vs. Auburn (SEC/ACC Challenge), John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network
Friday, December 6th
All day: Track & Field - Liberty Kickoff, Liberty Indoor Track Complex (Lynchburg, VA)
5pm: Men's & Women's Squash at Harvard, Murr Center Squash Courts (Cambridge, MA)
6pm: Wrestling vs. Penn, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Saturday, December 7th
All day: Track & Field - Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener, Boston University Track & Tennis Center (Boston, MA), FloTrack (subscription required)
1pm: Wrestling at VMI, Cormack Hall (Lexington, VA)
2pm: Men's & Women's Squash at Dartmouth, Berry Squash Courts (Hanover, NH)
2:15pm: Men's Basketball at SMU, Moody Coliseum (Dallas, TX), The CW
Sunday, December 8th
2pm: Women's Basketball vs. Boston College, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
6pm: Volleyball vs. North Carolina A&T OR St. John's (NIVC Second Round), Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA)