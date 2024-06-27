WATCH: Virginia F Ryan Dunn Reacts to Hearing Name Called at 2024 NBA Draft
Ryan Dunn became the 12th player in Virginia men's basketball program history to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night, as the Denver Nuggets selected Dunn with the 28th overall pick, which was traded to the Phoenix Suns. Watch the moment Dunn heard his name called by NBA commissioner Adam Silver in the video below:
Dunn is the fifth Cavalier to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft in Tony Bennett's tenure at UVA, joining Justin Anderson (2015), De'Andre Hunter (2019), Ty Jerome (2019), and Trey Murphy III (2021), who was Virginia's most recent draft pick. Bennett has now produced 10 NBA Draft picks in his time at Virginia and Dunn became the program's 42nd all-time NBA Draft pick.
The video below is a collection of all of the individual press conferences for every player who was selected in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night. To hear Ryan Dunn field questions from the media about getting drafted and beginning his NBA career with the Phoenix Suns, watch the video linked below beginning at the 2:59:26 timestamp.
Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones also held a press conference to discuss his move to trade back to the 28th pick and draft Ryan Dunn. Watch his full press conference following the first round in the video below:
The Phoenix Suns official Twitter account has posted some more great content from Wednesday night following Dunn's draft selection, including a video of Dunn introducing himself to the Suns fanbase and photographs of Dunn the moment he heard his name called and of him and his family wearing Suns hats for the first time.
