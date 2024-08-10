Virginia Football: Five Impactful Newcomers to Watch This Season
The Virginia Cavaliers officially started fall camp on Wednesday of last week. Looking ahead to UVA’s season opener against Richmond on August 31st, the Hoos return most of their starters from last year’s team. However, there are definitely some new names to know, so let’s take a look at some of the new faces to watch for this year.
WR Chris Tyree
UVA head coach Tony Elliott’s biggest win in the transfer portal was the addition of wide receiver Chris Tyree. A five-foot-ten graduate transfer from Notre Dame and Virginia native, Tyree’s speed and playmaking ability should immediately impact Virginia’s offense from the slot. Last season, Tyree recorded 26 receptions for 484 yards and three receiving touchdowns for an Irish football team that finished with a 10-3 overall record.
Earlier this week in fall camp, Tyree was in a boot with an apparent foot injury, however the injury does not appear to be long-term. Reports from Thursday indicate that Tyree still isn’t practicing, but the good news is that he’s out of the boot. With Malik Washington gone to the NFL, Virginia has big shoes to fill at wide receiver, and Tyree should be able to help fill that void in Des Kitchings’ offense this season.
S Corey Thomas Jr.
Potentially one of the stars of UVA defensive coordinator John Rudzinski’s defense, Corey Thomas Jr. comes to Virginia after a productive 40-game career at Akron. Thomas, a graduate transfer, brings in versatility for a Virginia defense that could use him in a number of different ways in 2024. With a six-foot-four frame at 215 pounds, Thomas will likely spend most of his time at the nickel, but he could see some playing time at linebacker as well. Throughout the offseason, the coaching staff has been very high on Thomas, even comparing him to former Clemson star and 2020 first round NFL draft pick Isaiah Simmons. A true jack-of-all-trades, Thomas’ size and versatility should help Virginia’s defense improve this season.
WR Andre Greene Jr.
A local wide receiver from St. Christopher’s School in Richmond, Greene Jr. transferred back home to Virginia after spending two seasons at North Carolina. Despite only recording five receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown for the Tar Heels in two years, Greene expects to immediately factor into Virginia’s passing attack. Rated as a four-star prospect coming out of high school, Greene turned in a nice performance at the annual Blue-White Game in April. To go along with returning star Malachi Fields and fellow transfer Chris Tyree, Virginia’s passing game should be in good hands this season regardless of who is playing quarterback.
OL Ethan Sipe
A glaring weakness of Virginia football in the Tony Elliott era has been the offensive line. Allowing the second most sacks per game in the ACC last season, Elliott and offensive line coach Terry Heffernan looked to improve the offensive line this offseason with the addition of Ethan Sipe. Sipe, a transfer from Dartmouth with two years of eligibility remaining, likely will receive some playing time at guard, but he’s also been practicing at center as well. Sipe played right tackle at Dartmouth, but his versatility should allow him to serve as depth for a unit that has been plagued by injury over the last couple of years.
TE Tyler Neville
Virginia hit the transfer portal hard in the offseason for pass catchers, and the Cavaliers got another one with the addition of Neville. An All-Ivy League selection in 2022 and 2023 at Harvard, Neville was one of the most productive tight ends in the conference over the past couple of seasons. With Sackett Wood returning at TE, the Hoos should have a couple of nice options in the passing game at the TE position for Anthony Colandrea or Tony Muskett.
Honorable Mentions
DB Kendren Smith
A two-time All-Ivy League selection at Penn, Smith's presence should immediately bolster UVA's secondary. Smith, a graduate transfer, expects to compete for one of the starting positions at corner and is one of a couple transfers that Virginia brought this offseason into the secondary.
CB Kempton Shine
Shine, another graduate transfer in the secondary, had a productive career for Eastern Michigan, starting in 40 of 45 career games. Last year, he finished with nine passes defended and should factor into UVA’s secondary.
LB Dorian Jones
Dorian Jones arrives at UVA after spending last season at Cincinnati. Jones had a career year last season for the Bearcats and could receive some playing time at the MIKE linebacker position with Stevie Bracey out for the year.
WR Kameron Courtney
Courtney, an incoming three-star freshman from Manassas, has impressed the coaching staff so far in fall camp. He may receive some playing time this season at the slot and could also play a role on the special teams unit.
