Where to Watch Virginia vs. Coppin State: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, Odds
Virginia will host Coppin State in its second game of the 2024-2025 season on Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA is looking to improve to 2-0 on the season after dispatching Campbell 65-56 in the season opener on Wednesday, while Coppin State is seeking its first victory of the season after starting the year 0-3 with losses to Wake Forest, High Point, and Rider.
This will be the fourth-ever meeting between the Cavaliers and Eagles and first since 2021, when Virginia defeated Coppin State 68-52 at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA leads the all-time series with Coppin State 3-0 and every meeting has taken place in Charlottesville. Virginia is 22-0 all-time against current members of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and the Cavaliers are 99-10 in non-conference play at John Paul Jones Arena since the 2009-2010 season.
For Virginia, Monday night's game represents a final "tune-up" game before embarking on a series of more significant non-conference tests against Villanova, Tennessee, and Baylor/St. John's.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Coppin State, including tipoff time, TV and streaming designations, radio details, and betting odds.
Game Information: Coppin State (0-3) at Virginia (1-0)
Date/Time: Monday, November 11th at 7pm ET
Location: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
Where to watch/stream: ACC Network Extra/ESPN+
Commentators: Corey Spector (Play-by-Play), Tykera Carter (Analyst)
Spread: Virginia -27.5
Over/Under: 123.5
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network | SiriusXM 381, SXM App 971
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400
Click the following link for a full preview of Virginia vs. Coppin State with everything you need to know, including game details and notes, an opponent scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction: Virginia Basketball vs. Coppin State Game Preview, Score Prediction
