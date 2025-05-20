2025 Four Star Virginia Tech Basketball Target Braydon Hawthorne Makes College Commitment Decision
Today was decision day for 2025 four-star forward Braydon Hawthorne and he was down to five finalists, with Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Duke, Pitt, and West Virginia all hoping to land his commitment.
He did not commit to Virginia Tech though. Hawthorne committed to Kentucky and is going to Lexington to play for Mark Pope.
Despite not landing Hawthorne, it has been a busy offseason for Virginia Tech
Head coach Mike Young has enlisted transfers Izaiah Pasha and Amani Hansberry. Pasha starred at Delaware, becoming a key piece for the Blue Hens. Young also recruited Christian Gurdak, Sincere Jones, Antonio Dorn, and Solomon Davis, with fellow transfer Jailen Belford from UNLV.
Our own Brett Holmes projected the starting five for the Hokies this season:
PG - Ben Hammond
"Hammond is one of the more exciting returning talent for Virginia Tech.
The modern point guard build is shifting towards players with longer frames and dynamic scoring profiles. While Hammond doesn't have the size, he undoubtedly has the explosiveness on offense. He's more of a classic guard. He's the fastest on the court whenever he checks in. His ability to recover on plays on both sides of the ball flashed in his freshman season.
His passing is what the team could benefit from most. He's easily the best playmaker on the team. he utilizes his physical tools to either attract defenders or get to passing windows before anyone else. Hammond's sophomore season could be a big one."
SG - Jailen Bedford
"This could be a battle between Bedford and fellow transfer Izaiah Pasha. However, Young typically favors experience on the wing.
Bedford was an effective scorer for Oral Roberts before he transferred to UNLV last season. He numbers went down, coinciding with his decrease in minutes with the Rebels. He can be a good three-level scorer for the Hokies as he looks for a bounce-back in his final year of eligibility.
With an increased role, Bedford could return to his 2023 form. His efficiency from beyond the arc has stayed consistent throughout his career. If he wants to make the biggest impact, however, he would simply need to protect the ball. Turnovers gutted the Hokies last year. Bedford could be a big step towards this offense's efficiency."
SF - Jaden Schutt
"Schutt was one of the bigger acquisitions from last offseason. While last season wasn't quite the season fans were hoping for from him, he still flashed.
His scoring profile can't be ignored. Schutt feels just a couple of steps away from really tapping into his offensive potential. He could close out games single-handedly or take them over entirely. It was obvious that when he was on fire, this offense worked at its best.
The consistency remains a concern for Schutt. He's rarely shown the ability to recover from shooting slumps. If he wants to be the shooter Mike Young knows he can be, he has to win the mental battle. The potential is still there for Schutt. With Tobi Lawal possibly headed to the NBA, he could be looked at as the number one option to start next season."
PF - Tyler Johnson
"The youth movement remains supreme Blacksburg.
Johnson mainly flashed as a tenacious glass cleaner, but showed consistency from all three levels. His three-point shot is still developing, but his 34.8% from deep is a good floor for someone who was initially seen as a slasher for the Hokies. His work in the paint will be critical for the Hokies' success.
He quickly developed into a starter in his first year with the program. This was because rebounding was a big problem for the Hokies. Outside of Lawal, Johnson was the leading force in the paint. He has enticing athleticism that's shown through his ability to salvage drives with his second-chance scoring. An increased workload is something Johnson is conditioned for heading into 2025."
C - Antonio Dorn
"This is the wildcard of the lineup. As of now, Dorn is the only center on the roster.
The German big man is providing some much-needed size. The Hokies averaged 33.3 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the ACC. Dorn's experience overseas could show out at the collegiate level. As of now, it's unknown how many years of eligibility he has. He turns 22 this month, so this may only be a short-term fit.
He showed the ability to finish around the rim in Germany, averaging 9.5 points in 18 minutes. His three-point shot is relatively non-existent. He makes up for it at he charity stripe, though, shooting 74%. With Patrick Wessler departing for UNCW, Dorn fills the team's biggest need."