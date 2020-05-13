AllHokies
Christian Webster Ranked Among Best "40 Under 40" College Basketball Coaches

Justin Cates

Men's basketball assistant coach Christian Webster has been named among ESPN's top "40 under 40" college basketball coaches. 

Webster — the lone holdover from Buzz Williams' staff — cracks the list at No. 29 as he's continued to be a valuable asset to the program under Mike Young's watch. 

247Sports lists Webster as the lead recruiter on 4-star prospects Jalen Cone, Darius Maddox, and Joe Bamisile. 

Cone was the lynchpin of Tech's 2019 class while Maddox and Bamisile are two thirds of the strong 2020 class currently ranked No. 26 in the nation by 247Sports. 

Webster is no stranger to praise at a young age. 

In 2017 he was named by the National Association of Basketball Coaches as among the top “30-under-30” coaches. 

Webster (left) has been key to Mike Young's program building at Virginia Tech. 

Webster has also helped end a number streaks as both a player and a coach. 

In high school, he helped lead Landon School in Bethesda, Md. to its first IAC title in 41 years. At Harvard he was a key part of the first team to qualify for the NCAA Tournament in 66 years. Of course he also was a member of the staff that helped the Hokies return the Big Dance after a long absence.

The 29-year-old isn't the only one making a name for himself. 

Associate Head Coach Chester Frazier made the "Just Missed" portion of ESPN's list. 

Frazier (32) came to Blacksburg after a successful run at Kansas State under his former head coach Bruce Weber. 

Interestingly, Frazier was a member of Weber's 2006-07 Illinois squad which lost to Virginia Tech in the opening round of that year's NCAA Tournament. 

When Mike Young was hired at Virginia Tech, many surmised that the success of his tenure would largely depend on getting a strong group of assistant coaches. 

It's safe to say he's done that with a strong group of promising young coaches.

