Virginia Tech’s return to the NCAA Tournament was short-lived Friday, as Oregon pulled away for a 70-60 win in the first round, ending the Hokies’ season at Moody Center.

FINAL | Tech 60, Oregon 70 pic.twitter.com/I6mq23MCsD — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 20, 2026

For a brief stretch early, it looked like Virginia Tech could settle in.

After Oregon’s Mia Jacobs opened the scoring with a three, Leila Wells answered immediately with one of her own, and the teams traded baskets in a tight opening sequence. The Hokies even grabbed a 9-7 lead midway through the first quarter.

But that was when the game flipped.

Oregon’s efficiency quickly overwhelmed Virginia Tech. The Ducks closed the first quarter on a 15-2 run, turning a competitive game into a 22-11 deficit. During that stretch, Oregon consistently found open looks near the basket, finishing the quarter 10-for-14 (71.4%) from the field.

“I thought they came out of the gates with a lot of confidence and really attacked us,” head coach Megan Duffy said. “The first and third quarter were very similar with how we got beat.”

Virginia Tech, meanwhile, went ice cold. The Hokies missed their final nine shots of the quarter and did not make a field goal over the last 6:11, finishing just 4-for-18 (22.2%).

The second quarter told a completely different story.

Virginia Tech responded with its best stretch of the game, shooting 6-for-12 and cutting the deficit to as little as two points. Mel Daley sparked the run with back-to-back midrange jumpers, while Mackenzie Nelson added a three and free throws to keep the pressure on.

“I thought our bench stepped up for us in the second quarter,” Duffy said. “We got some good momentum and cut a double-digit deficit to six.”

At one point, the Hokies went on a 9-0 run and held Oregon scoreless from beyond the arc in the quarter. Still, the Ducks delivered a timely response once again. Jacobs knocked down a late three to push Oregon ahead 35-29 at halftime.

Then came the decisive moment.

Oregon broke the game open in the third quarter with a dominant 18-0 run, stretching a six-point halftime lead into a 22-point advantage. Virginia Tech’s offense collapsed during the stretch, shooting just 5-for-22 (22.7%) in the quarter and 1-for-8 from three.

“At the beginning of the game, I don’t think we came ready to play,” guard Mackenzie Nelson said. “Maybe a little bit of nerves… and we just didn’t have enough fight in us today.”

At one point, the Hokies were 1-for-12 in the frame and were outscored 16-2 over a key stretch. Across the first and third quarters combined, Oregon outscored Virginia Tech 38-13.

By the end of the third, the Ducks led 55-40, and the outcome was largely decided.

Virginia Tech showed some fight in the fourth quarter, but never seriously threatened. Kilah Freelon fouled out, and the Hokies struggled to find consistent scoring from their top options. Carys Baker (8-for-15), Carleigh Wenzel (2-for-12), and Mackenzie Nelson (1-for-8) all faced difficult shooting nights against Oregon’s defense.

Wenzel could never get into a rhythm due to foul trouble, but it was still a cold shooting night from the Texas native. Baker still finished with a strong double-double (21 points, 14 rebounds), providing a late spark that helped Virginia Tech outscore Oregon 20-15 in the final period.

But Oregon continued to answer.

Katie Fiso led the Ducks with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, consistently attacking the paint. Mia Jacobs added 13 points, including key three-pointers that halted Virginia Tech runs, while Ehis Etute anchored the interior with 11 rebounds.

As a team, Oregon shot 48.2% from the field and dominated inside, outscoring Virginia Tech 34-16 in the paint.

The Hokies, despite improved ball movement and effort on the glass, could not overcome their shooting struggles, finishing just 31.8% (21-for-66) from the floor.

Oregon led for more than 35 minutes and built a lead as large as 22 in the second half.

For Virginia Tech, the loss marks the end of its season, but despite the loss, the locker room's perspective reflected both disappointment and pride.

“This has been such a fun group to coach,” Duffy said. “They fought like heck… and they wear the responsibility of Hokie Nation very proudly.”