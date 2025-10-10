Dan Lanning Reiterates Commitment to Oregon on Eve of Indiana Clash
Since he arrived at Oregon from Georgia before the 2022 season, Ducks coach Dan Lanning's trajectory has pointed ever upward.
First came a 10-3 campaign in '22—a deft act of stabilization after Mario Cristobal's departure for Miami. A 12-2 season and Fiesta Bowl victory followed in 2023, and in 2024 Oregon posted its highest winning percentage since 1916.
Now, the Ducks have their sights set on a national championship—something that has eluded the program since its Nike-fueled late 20th-century explosion. On Friday, as his No. 3 team prepares to host No. 7 Indiana, Lanning told On3's Chris Low that he wants to bring such a title to Eugene.
"I’ve been very clear and adamant that I’m not going anywhere. A lot of coaches use that as an opportunity to say, ‘OK, I’m either going to get a big raise where I’m at,’ or maybe they really want that other job," Lanning said. "I don’t want any other jobs. I’ve got the job that I want."
That's significant, as Lanning has been a favorite candidate of many a fanbase with a job opening in recent years. In 2024, he moved quickly to swat away rumors tying him to Alabama after coach Nick Saban's retirement.
At 39, Lanning would appear to have a lot of wins ahead of him—which Oregon fans hope come in the Willamette Valley.
