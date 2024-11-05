Despite First Half Turmoil, Virginia Tech Mens Basketball Prevails in 83-60 win over Delaware State
"A lot to clean up, but they're eager, and they want to learn and learn, they will as we continue to move along," Said Hokie head coach Mike Young after his side's 23-point win on the opening night.
Both the Hornets and the Hokies struggled in the first half. While Tech jumped out to an early 24-8 lead, Young's side began a slip that led Delaware State to ultimately go into the half down by just eight thanks to 14 points from Martaz Robinson, who would cap the night with 30 points.
VCU transfer Tobiu Lawal and former Blue Devil Jaden Schutt led the way for the Hokies with a combined 19 points in a rotation which saw 10 different Hokies tack on minutes in this substitute-heavy squad.
To open the second, both teams continued to go on mini runs that saw the Hokies' lead extend to 13 before being dropped back to eight points time and time again.
It wasn't until midway through the second period that Tech finally woke from their slumber and held the Hornets to just 17 points over the final 10 minutes, which eventually gave way to a Tech blowout.
"We call a SUT, it's three stops in a row. And we had two consecutive SUTs..."We contested shots. We rebounded the ball and limited them to one shot. Consequently, they can't get to their three-quarter court press and slow us down...I thought, we were really good in that category during that stretch." Said Young.
"Everything goes into just talking, said the high-flying Lawal. "If we talk then you know the guy next to you is comfortable...Now I'm saying make him feel comfortable in what they're doing so they can lock in.
One of the rising stars for the Hokies who is now forced into a starring role, is sophomore guard Brandon Rechsteiner. The Acworth, Georgia native, marked minimal minutes as he was primarily used behind Sean Pedulla last year before Pedulla's transfer.
"I thought he took a couple of quick ones, but I thought he had a good floor game. Surprised he didn't have more than three assists. He had one bad turnover, but [he was] conscientious, [he] wants to be a really good player, and I thought, all in all a, a darn good outing," Quoted the Hokie head coach
Over that final 10 or so minute stretch, the Hokies found strength in numbers with six different scorers ranging from freshman Tyler Johnson's, slashes to the hoop, to graduate student Mylyjael Poteat muscling himself to the basket, A variety that meant 16 points coming off the bench from a chop-and-change Tech side looking for brighter days ahead.
With every game comes ebbs and flows, that is best described Monday night by the Hokies 20 assists in comparison to their 16 turnovers.
"16 turnovers, is excessive. [That] will not be good enough ever around here... But that's encouraging 26 made shots. You know when 21 of those were an assist, so you know that's how we're supposed to play. And I'm encouraged by that."
Up next for the Hokies is another home day as Tech welcomes USC Upstate this Friday.
