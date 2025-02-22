ESPN's BPI Predictor Is Not Optimistic About Virginia Tech's Chances of Beating Lowly Miami
Virginia Tech had an embarrassing performance earlier this week against Boston College, scoring 11 first half points and only 36 overall, but they get a chance to move on from that today when they face Miami, who they have already beat once this season.
Tech snapped its four-game losing skid in the Miami series when the Hokies defeated the Hurricanes, 86-85, on Jan. 4 in Cassell in the 50th all-time meeting between the two schools. Mylyjael Poteat took one of Ben Hammond’s career-high eight assists and converted an and-one to propel the Hokies to the one-point victory. The Jan. 4 win vs. Miami was the first VT win against an opponent that shot 58.9% or higher since Jan. 13, 2016 vs. Wake Forest (93-91). The Deacs shot an identical 58.9% (33-56) as Miami did. Miami swept the season series a year ago, winning 75-71 in Blacksburg and 82- 74 in Coral Gables. Can Virginia Tech get another win today vs Miami? ESPN's BPI (Basketball Power Index) is not optimistic about their chances. BPI is giving Miami a 68% chance to win tonight's game, which does feel pretty high given Miami's season.
But what is BPI? Here is how ESPN describes it:
"The Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team's W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day's rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily."
The Hokies trail the all-time series, 29-21. The first game of the series was played on Jan. 10, 2001 in Blacksburg. The previous nine games have been decided by a combined 38 points. Tech is 7-14 all-time against Miami in Coral Gables. The Hokies’ last win in Miami came at the Watsco Center on Feb. 26, 2022, 71-70.
Tech’s 54-36 loss at Boston College was one for the record books for the wrong reasons. The Hokies’ 11 first-half points tied for their worst first-half output in an ACC contest (Feb. 26, 2020, vs. Virginia). Earlier that season, Tech couldn’t crack 40 in a 65-39 loss in Charlottesville (Jan. 4), which was, until Tuesday, the school record for fewest points in an ACC contest. However, that UVA defense was No. 1 in the country, according to KenPom; Boston College is No. 185. The Hokies’ 36 points are their fewest in a game since a 43-33 loss at East Carolina in February 1967. The 36 points were the fewest BC has ever allowed in an ACC game.
Additional Links:
How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Miami: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
NFL Draft Profile - Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Jaylin Lane
Virginia Tech Football: How does Kyron Drones Fit Philip Montgomery's Offense?