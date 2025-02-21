All Hokies

NFL Draft Profile - Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Jaylin Lane

Lane joins a stacked Hokies recruiting class.

RJ Schafer

Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Jaylin Lane (83) run with the football for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Jaylin Lane (83) run with the football for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Hokies have a few offensive pieces gearing up for the NFL Draft, and wide receiver Jaylin Lane is just one of three wide receivers to enter the NFL Draft from Virginia Tech. Similarly to Bhayshul Tuten, Lane is an undersized playmaker who has shot up draft boards already, and could likely shoot up draft boards again if given a great combine performance.

Lane is listed at 5-foot-9, 191 pounds, and he made some great impressions at the Senior Bowl, when other wide receivers struggled. Football analyst Zach Lyons claimed that Lane was the best of the wide receivers at the day one practice.

Lane demolished the one-on-one drills at the Senior Bowl.

The one thing that separates Jaylin Lane is the fast twitch ability he has. Lane has unteachable burst and some really stand-out body control.

ATHLETICISM:

This is the most proven part of Jaylin Lane’s game so far at the collegiate level. He’s got 21 miles per hour speed with the ability to get off the line of scrimmage. Lane can make men miss after the catch, but his main draw athletically comes from his quickness at the line. Lane gets upfield so fast, and if it weren’t for his stature, he would be able to get so many deep balls, that he didn’t necessarily get the opportunity at Virginia Tech to catch. His biggest upside is as a catch and run receiver, possible being a main player in a screen game at the next level.

ROUTE-RUNNING:

This is where I’d like to see some improvement for Jaylin Lane. His issue with running routes is not the fact that he can’t run them, because he is one of the smoothest route runners in the ACC, it’s his inability to sell those routes. His salesmanship is not at the NFL level, yet, as a wide receiver. He also has some inconsistent strides that allow slower defensive backs to get back into plays where Lane should have a few steps.

OVERALL:

Lane brings immediate upside as a punt return man, and could have a long NFL career if some slight changes are made to his game.

Additional Links:

How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Stanford: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and More

Virginia Tech Football: How does Kyron Drones Fit Philip Montgomery's Offense?

Virginia Tech Basketball: Four Takeaways from Virginia Tech's loss to Boston College

Published
RJ Schafer
RJ SCHAFER

RJ Schafer joined the On SI team in 2024, contributing to the coverage of Major League Baseball, Collegiate Basketball, and Collegiate Football at https://www.si.com/college/virginiatech/. Prior to this, RJ built a strong portfolio covering Georgia Tech and the Tigers for the Bleav Network. With a solid background in sports journalism, RJ has conducted interviews with both collegiate and professional athletes, enhancing the depth and authenticity of his reporting. RJ's extensive experience in the sports industry has equipped him with a keen understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of both collegiate and professional sports. His work is focused on providing insightful analysis and comprehensive coverage, making him a trusted voice in the sports community.

Home/Football