How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Miami: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Virginia Tech had an embarrassing performance earlier this week against Boston College, scoring 11 first half points and only 36 overall, but they get a chance to move on from that today when they face Miami, who they have already beat once this season.
Tech snapped its four-game losing skid in the Miami series when the Hokies defeated the Hurricanes, 86-85, on Jan. 4 in Cassell in the 50th all-time meeting between the two schools. Mylyjael Poteat took one of Ben Hammond’s career-high eight assists and converted an and-one to propel the Hokies to the one-point victory. The Jan. 4 win vs. Miami was the first VT win against an opponent that shot 58.9% or higher since Jan. 13, 2016 vs. Wake Forest (93-91). The Deacs shot an identical 58.9% (33-56) as Miami did. Miami swept the season series a year ago, winning 75-71 in Blacksburg and 82- 74 in Coral Gables.
The Hokies trail the all-time series, 29-21. The first game of the series was played on Jan. 10, 2001 in Blacksburg. The previous nine games have been decided by a combined 38 points. Tech is 7-14 all-time against Miami in Coral Gables. The Hokies’ last win in Miami came at the Watsco Center on Feb. 26, 2022, 71-70.
Tech’s 54-36 loss at Boston College was one for the record books for the wrong reasons. The Hokies’ 11 first-half points tied for their worst first-half output in an ACC contest (Feb. 26, 2020, vs. Virginia). Earlier that season, Tech couldn’t crack 40 in a 65-39 loss in Charlottesville (Jan. 4), which was, until Tuesday, the school record for fewest points in an ACC contest. However, that UVA defense was No. 1 in the country, according to KenPom; Boston College is No. 185. The Hokies’ 36 points are their fewest in a game since a 43-33 loss at East Carolina in February 1967. The 36 points were the fewest BC has ever allowed in an ACC game.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Miami is a 2.5 point favorite coming into tonight's game and the total is set at 146.5.
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Miami
TV: ACC Network
Jay Alter, PxP
Michael Carter-Williams, Analyst
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
Zach Mackey, PxP
Mike Burnop, Analyst
Tip-off Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
