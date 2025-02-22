Final Score Predictions For Virginia Tech vs Miami
Virginia Tech had an embarrassing performance earlier this week against Boston College, scoring 11 first half points and only 36 overall, but they get a chance to move on from that today when they face Miami, who they have already beat once this season.
If Virginia Tech wants to keep their hopes alive of possibly getting a first round bye in the ACC Tournament, this game is one they might want to win.
Tech snapped its four-game losing skid in the Miami series when the Hokies defeated the Hurricanes, 86-85, on Jan. 4 in Cassell in the 50th all-time meeting between the two schools. Mylyjael Poteat took one of Ben Hammond’s career-high eight assists and converted an and-one to propel the Hokies to the one-point victory. The Jan. 4 win vs. Miami was the first VT win against an opponent that shot 58.9% or higher since Jan. 13, 2016 vs. Wake Forest (93-91). The Deacs shot an identical 58.9% (33-56) as Miami did. Miami swept the season series a year ago, winning 75-71 in Blacksburg and 82- 74 in Coral Gables.
The Hokies trail the all-time series, 29-21. The first game of the series was played on Jan. 10, 2001 in Blacksburg. The previous nine games have been decided by a combined 38 points. Tech is 7-14 all-time against Miami in Coral Gables. The Hokies’ last win in Miami came at the Watsco Center on Feb. 26, 2022, 71-70.
Tech’s 54-36 loss at Boston College was one for the record books for the wrong reasons. The Hokies’ 11 first-half points tied for their worst first-half output in an ACC contest (Feb. 26, 2020, vs. Virginia). Earlier that season, Tech couldn’t crack 40 in a 65-39 loss in Charlottesville (Jan. 4), which was, until Tuesday, the school record for fewest points in an ACC contest. However, that UVA defense was No. 1 in the country, according to KenPom; Boston College is No. 185. The Hokies’ 36 points are their fewest in a game since a 43-33 loss at East Carolina in February 1967. The 36 points were the fewest BC has ever allowed in an ACC game.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Miami is a 2.5 point favorite coming into tonight's game and the total is set at 146.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Virginia Tech has gotten some surprising road victories this season, including recently vs Notre Dame. Miami has certainly not been a very good team this year and if Virginia Tech's offense would show up, I like their chances. The problem is that their offense is not reliable, as evidenced earlier this week vs Boston College. I think they find a way to go on the road and win tonight's game vs Miami.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 71, Miami 67
Additional Links:
How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Miami: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
NFL Draft Profile - Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Jaylin Lane
Virginia Tech Football: How does Kyron Drones Fit Philip Montgomery's Offense?