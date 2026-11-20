Virginia Tech men’s basketball puts its undefeated record on the line Friday afternoon when it squares off against Northwestern in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic at TD Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The Hokies (5-0) enter Friday’s matchup having won their first five games for the second consecutive season, most recently defeating Richmond 85-68 on Monday. Virginia Tech has also secured victories over Coppin State, Mercer, Iowa, and Mount St. Mary’s, including a 93-88 overtime triumph against the Hawkeyes.

Northwestern (3-2), meanwhile, enters the contest looking to snap a two-game losing streak. After opening the season with three consecutive victories, the Wildcats suffered a 67-47 defeat against DePaul before falling 75-53 to Columbia on Monday.

Friday’s matchup is the first of two games for Virginia Tech in Charleston, with Oklahoma State awaiting head coach Mike Young’s squad Sunday afternoon.

Preview

Perhaps the biggest storyline entering Friday is whether Virginia Tech can continue its offensive production against another high-major opponent.

The Hokies are averaging 88.8 points per contest — fifth in the ACC — with junior guard Ben Hammond leading the way at 20.2 points and 6.2 assists per game.

Senior forward Amani Hansberry has also been a reliable scoring option, averaging 18.0 points per contest. Oklahoma State transfer Jaylen Curry rounds out Virginia Tech’s leading trio at 15.0 points per game.

Against Richmond, however, Virginia Tech demonstrated that its offensive consistency remains a work in progress.

The Hokies built a 20-point first-half advantage before allowing the Spiders to put together a 17-0 run, cutting the deficit to three early in the second half. Virginia Tech eventually regained control, with Hammond and Hansberry finishing with 15 points apiece.

Sophomore forward Tyler Johnson also recorded his first double-double of the season, finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds. His performance was particularly encouraging considering Virginia Tech’s earlier rebounding difficulties against Iowa. Yahoo Sports +1

Defensively, the Hokies have been considerably more disruptive than they were a season ago. Virginia Tech is forcing an ACC-leading 19.0 turnovers per game, with its plus-8.8 turnover margin ranking fifth nationally. That could prove particularly important against a Northwestern team that has struggled to generate consistent offense.

The Wildcats are averaging 67.2 points per contest, including just 50.0 across their previous two games. Against Columbia, Northwestern shot 21-for-63 from the field and 5-for-24 from beyond the arc, despite committing only eight turnovers.

Sophomore guard Jake West has been Northwestern’s leading offensive contributor, averaging 18.6 points and 6.2 assists per contest. West finished with nine points and four assists against Columbia, however, as the Wildcats struggled to establish an offensive rhythm.

Junior guard Angelo Ciaravino provides another scoring option, averaging 10.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-6 guard finished with a team-high 14 points against Columbia, shooting 6-for-12 from the field.

Graduate forward Jack Karasinski is another player worth monitoring. The Bellarmine transfer averaged 21.7 points per game last season while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. For Virginia Tech, limiting West’s opportunities to create offense while preventing Northwestern from finding its rhythm on the perimeter should be priorities.

The programs have met just once previously, with Northwestern securing an 81-79 overtime victory in the 2015 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Bryant McIntosh scored 19 points for the Wildcats, including the go-ahead layup with 29 seconds remaining.

Closing Thoughts and Score Prediction

Virginia Tech enters Friday’s matchup playing considerably better basketball than Northwestern, and I expect that difference to become apparent as the contest progresses.

The Wildcats have struggled against their two most challenging opponents, and their recent offensive difficulties don’t inspire much confidence against a Virginia Tech defense that has consistently generated turnovers.

My biggest concern for Tech is avoiding another prolonged offensive drought similar to the one it experienced against Richmond. Against a Big Ten opponent, those stretches could prove more costly.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Wildcats keep things relatively close through the opening 20 minutes, but I expect Young’s squad to eventually pull away and improve to 6-0.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 86, Northwestern 72