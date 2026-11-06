Three Biggest Takeaways from Virginia Tech Basketball's 96-67 Victory over Mercer

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech Hokies trudged over the Mercer Bears, 96-67. Here are three big takeaways I had postgame:

No. 1: Miles Heide brings experience to the anchor role

After spending three seasons on the West Coast with San Diego State, senior Miles Heide is spacing and opening up the floor beautifully in Blacksburg.

Fellow senior, Amani Hansberry, led the Hokies in scoring with 23 points, a career high, in part due to his primary shift to the forward role in 2026.

"At the four, I like it a lot more, especially on the defensive end," Hansberry exclaimed after the career-high in points. "I'm more involved with the game and able to get a lot of rebounds because I'm not boxing out the five."

Hansberry, while he could compete with the bigs of last season, it seems he has unlocked an even wider potential with the extra space on the floor coming from the forward role, with a solid anchor in the paint like Heide.

"The only thing at the five is, I know I'm going to get catch and shoot threes, off the pick and pops," Hansberry said.

No. 2: Tyler Johnson off the bench is sublime

Last season, forward Tyler Johnson started in 13 out of the 17 contests he appeared in, but to start the 2026-27 campaign, his efforts have started on the bench.

While Johnson did deal with a lower body injury for two months last year, he eventually came back to end ACC action with a bench role.

He has now taken that role and added a stick of dynamite to it. Johnson has been nothing but aggressive and explosive in his less-than-average playing time compared to the rest of his career.

"You see the way he guards, he rebounds, he's a Swiss Army Knife," Hansberry exclaimed about Johnson. "With those capabilities that would start anywhere else; coming off the bench is incredible."

For Johnson, mentally, it seems the role has allowed him to take a step back and take in information about the game from a new perspective.

"I feel like I need to watch the game more... seeing certain little mistakes and stuff that I can work on," Johnson said. "It helps me with the pace of the game and seeing how the game is going."

No. 3: Tech didn't live or die by the three

On opening night against Coppin State, the Hokies shot 13-for-28 from three, yet tonight, they started 1-for-8, which included a run of seven straight misses.

From there, Tech penetrated inside the arc more, finding shots anywhere from interior finishes from Hansberry to a pull-up mid-range connection from guard Jaylen Curry.

"[We weren't] worried about three-point, or two-point shots, but just getting good looks," Hansberry said. "Those good looks happened to be in the paint."

The Hokies exploited the lacked interior defense to shoot 26-for-48 on such shots, the mark which helped them cruise to their 2-0 start.