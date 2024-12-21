How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Campbell: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and More
Megan Duffy has yet another out-of-conference home game on the schedule, and this time it is against the CAA’s finest, Campbell.
Only including true home and true away games, Virginia Tech has a record of 7-1, but their record drops to 8-3 after including the Hokies’ losses at a neutral site. This will be Virginia Tech’s seventh out of conference game that will be held at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies have yet to lose at home, and their last game at the Cassell was a 73-34 blowout win against 1-10 Radford.
Now the Hokies will take on the Campbell Camels, who have had an up-and-down season to say the least. The Camels are 6-4 with wins against Mt Olive, High Point, ETSU, Furman, Purdue FW, and Guilford. The Camels have suffered losses to Georgia State, Miami, Wake Forest, and Western Carolina. Campbell’s leading scorer is their 5-foot-7 freshman guard Olivia Tucker who is averaging 11.4 points per game this season on 33.9% field goal shooting.
The last time these two schools played, in 2021, the Hokies defeated the Camels 84-39. This will be Megan Duffy’s first appearance against Campbell.
Projected Starting Lineup:
G 1 Carleigh Wenzel 6-1 r-So. San Antonio, Texas
G 0 Lani White 6-1 Jr. Irvine, Calif.
G 11 Matilda Ekh 6-2 Sr. Västerås, Sweden
F 10 Carys Baker 6-2 So. West Hartford, Ct.
F 4 Rose Micheaux 6-2 Sr. Wayne, Mich.
Here’s how to watch and how to listen to Virginia Tech’s bout against Campbell.
TV: ACC Network Extra
- Play-by-Play: Bailey Angle
- Analyst: Mack McCarthy
- Reporter: Taj Cole
- Mobile App: ESPN
- Website: GetACCN.com
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Evan Hughes
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, HokieSports.com/listen
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
- Social Media: Twitter (@HokiesWBB), Instagram (@hokieswbb).
