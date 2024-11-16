How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Coppin State: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and More
The Hokies will invite the Coppin State Eagles into Blacksburg later today after the Hokies’ 85-62 win against UNC Asheville.
Virginia Tech is 2-1 heading into the matchup with wins against UNC Asheville and UNC Wilmington. The only loss comes by way of the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Coppin State has faced incredible talent too, losing to No. 11 Maryland and No. 1 South Carolina. In the Eagles’ loss to South Carolina, Laila Lawrence, one of the highest scorers in the country, has twenty points against a stout Gamecock defense.
Here’s some takeaways our own Kahill McCuller had after the Hokies’ win against UNC Asheville:
“1. Played With Faster Pace
The Hokies wanted to play faster, which helped them as the team went on a 12-0 run in the first quarter. Virginia Tech ended the first half with 11 points scored off turnovers, six fastbreak points, and 22 points in the paint. For the game, the Hokies scored 14 fastbreak points, got to the free-throw line 28 times, and got down hill scoring 54 points inside the paint.
2. Turnovers
In the first half, the Hokies struggled with turnovers, committing their average last season of 12 turnovers. For the game, the Hokies finished with 18 total turnovers, so it is safe to say they took better care of the basketball in the second half.
3. Carleigh Wenzel
Carleigh Wenzel had a really good first half on both ends of the floor, leading the team with 11 points, two steals, two assists, and three rebounds. In the second half, Wenzel scored 14 points to finish the game with 25 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and three steals.
4. Defense
Virginia Tech played good defense throughout this game, and it showed as the Hokies jumped out to a 19-point lead in the first half. In the second half, the Hokies finished the game holding UNC Asheville to 37% field goal shooting,11% shooting from three, and 18 turnovers.
5. Offense
The Virginia Tech offense was very efficient tonight, shooting over 50% from the field, and over 70% from the free throw line. The Hokies had three different players finish in double figures with leading scorer Carleigh Wenzel scoring 25 points, Matilda Ekh 13 points, and Rose Micheaux scoring 11 points.”
Here’s how to watch and how to listen to Virginia Tech’s bout against Coppin State.
TV: ACC Network Extra
- Play-by-Play: Braden Schenck
- Analyst: Mack McCarthy
- Mobile App: ESPN
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Evan Hughes
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, HokieSports.com/listen
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
- Social Media: Twitter (@HokiesWBB), Instagram (@hokieswbb).
