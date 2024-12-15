Virginia Tech Basketball: Instant Takeaways From The Hokies win against Navy
1. Strong Start
The Hokies started this game with hot shooting, finishing the first half shooting over 50% from the floor and over 50% from 3-point range. Virginia Tech was able to finish the first half with seven made free throws and seven assists, which they tended to struggle with doing in previous games this season.
2. Rodney Brown
In the first half, Sophomore Rodney Brown continued his well-rounded performance from the last game finishing the half with 11 points, two rebounds, one assist, and a steal.
3. Easy Scoring
Even though Virginia Tech fell behind early, they were able to get back into the game with easy scoring opportunities. The Hokies ended the first half with seven made free throws,10 points in the paint, and nine points off turnovers.
4. 9-0 Run To Start The 4th
The Hokies started the second half on a 9-0 run and part of it was the forced turnovers on Navy as they went over the season average of 10. This led to the Midshipmen finishing the game shooting under 50% from the field, 33% from three, and 16 turnovers in the second half.
5. Ben Burnham
Ben Burnham had a good game today, finishing with three shots made at the buzzer and helping the Hokies close out the game in the second half. Burnham finished the game with 17 points and made two three-pointers to end the second half with his season high. Burnham and the Hokies bench scored over 100 points combined in the last two games to lead the team to it's second straight win.
