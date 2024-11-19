How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Rutgers: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and More
After taking down Coppin State, the Megan Duffy era will continue against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, as the Hokies face off against the Coquese Washington-lead Scarlet Knights. Washington and Duffy graduated from Notre Dame, in 1993 and 2006, respectively.
Against Coppin State, the Hokies had a great offensive performance. The Hokies shot 40.9% from beyond the arc and Rose Micheaux led the team in scoring and rebounds with nineteen points and eleven rebounds. Mackenzie Nelson and Carys Baker led the way defensively with three steals and three blocks, respectively. Lani White was 2-for-2 from three, and four of the Hokies' starters reached the double-digit mark in scoring.
Despite their 3-1 record, the Hokies are undefeated at home and on the road. Virginia Tech is 3-0 at home with one loss in a neutral site game against Iowa. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights stand at 4-0 on the season, and all of their games have come at home.
This is the Hokies' fourth consecutive game on ACC Network Extra, a streaming-only channel which is exclusive ESPN's website and apps, but a cable subscription or a TV streaming subscription is needed.
Here’s how to watch and how to listen to Virginia Tech’s bout against Rutgers.
TV: ACC Network Extra
- Play-by-Play: Bailey Angle
- Analyst: Mack McCarthy
- Reporter: Kendal Williams
- Mobile App: ESPN
- Website: GetACCN.com
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Evan Hughes
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, HokieSports.com/listen
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
- Social Media: Twitter (@HokiesWBB), Instagram (@hokieswbb).
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: 5 Takeaways From Virginia Tech's Win Over Coppin State
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: 5 Takeaways From Hokies win vs UNC Asheville
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: 5 Takeaways From The Hokies Loss to Iowa