How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Saint Joseph's: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Virginia Tech is set to play the Saint Joseph's Hawks for the seventh time in program history. In 2024, the Hokies stand at a 5-6 record on the season as they are looking to get back to .500 and take the all-time series lead against Saint Joseph's.
The most recent matchup between the two schools was a blowout win by Saint Joseph's in December of 2015. The Hawks were led by Isaiah Miles, who had career highs in points and rebounds with 36 and 15, respectively. Miles, the current forward in the Israeli Basketball Premier League, also had some NBA talent around him. DeAndre' Bembry, who has 296 career games played in the NBA with a career 47.4% field goal percentage, added 22 points and seven rebounds against Virginia Tech.
These teams look much differently now, as the Virginia Tech program now has Mike Young at the helm of the program who is 97-72 in his sixth season as a Hokie. Young holds a 396-316 overall record as he is currently in his 23rd season as a head coach. Young commented on the matchup against Saint Joe's in a press conference released by Gazelle Group Sports Marketing and the Holliday Hoopfest, "Playing Saint Joseph's at The Palestra in December as part of Holiday Hoopfest is a tremendous opportunity for our team. It's a historic venue with such great basketball tradition, and facing a quality opponent like Saint Joe's will be a great test for us. We're excited for the challenge and look forward to competing in the cathedral of college basketball."
Here is how to watch Virginia Tech's matchup against Saint Joe's including the projected starting lineup for the Hokies, a list of radio stations which will be carrying the game, the announcers for the game on CBS Sports Network, and the betting odds for the matchup between an Atlantic 10 team and an Atlantic Coast Conference team.
Projected Starting Lineup:
G - #7 Brandon Rechsteiner, 6-1, 190, So., Acworth, Ga.
G - #10 Tyler Johnson, 6-5, 215, Fr., Orlando, Fla.
G - #2 Jaden Schutt, 6-5, 205, r-So., Yorkville, Ill.
F - #1 Tobi Lawal, 6-8, 215, Jr., London, England
C - #34 Mylyjael Poteat, 6-9, 260, Gr., Reidsville, N.C.
TV: CBS Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Rich Waltz
- Analyst: Michael O’Donnell
- Mobile App: CBS Sports
- Website: CBSSports.com
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Zach Mackey
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, HokieSports.com/listen
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
- Social Media: Twitter (@HokiesMBB), Instagram (@hokiesmbb).
Betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook: Saint Joseph's -4.5; Over/Under 142.5; Moneyline: Virginia Tech +170, Saint Joseph's -205
