How To Watch Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs Cal: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and More
Virginia Tech has lost three of their last four games, including an overtime loss to Stanford on Thursday, but they hope they can rally today for a Senior Day win vs Cal. This is going to be the first-ever meeting between the two programs in Women's Basketball
The Hokies will be honoring two seniors Rose Micheaux and Matilda Ekh in a pregame ceremony Sunday afternoon. The pair transferred to Tech at the same time, ahead of the 2023-24 season and became ACC regular-season champions. Micheaux recorded just the second triple-double in program history earlier this season and was named ACC POW, while Ekh eclipsed 1,000 career points during her time at VT and has made over 250 3’s in her career
A win would do a lot of things for the Hokies today.
It would be the Hokies’ eighth win in ACC play this season, the sixth consecutive season that the program has reached eight or more league wins. The current five seasons are the only five in VT history after joining the ACC in 2004. Get Tech back to .500 in league play. The Hokies haven’t been below that mark since starting the conference slate 1-2.
With three regular-season games remaining, the Hokies are looking to improve their position for not just the ACC tournament but the NCAA tournament in March. Tech currently holds the nine seed in the conference which would mean a bye in the first round of the tournament held in Greensboro. According to ESPN’s Charlie Creme, Tech is also in the 68-team field for the NCAA tournament, as the program looks to be included for a fifth consecutive season, which would be a program record for the longest streak.
Here is how you can watch today's game:
TV: ACC Network
Announcers: Jenn Hildreth and Kelly Gramlich
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
App: HokieSports App
Announcer: Evan Hughes
Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com
Tipoff Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
Carleigh Wenzel is 13-for-37 from the floor in the last three games. During that span, she has gone 19-of-22 from the free throw line. Her 150 FT attempts this season are the third-most in the ACC behind Khadija Faye (Pitt) and Ta’Niya Latson (FSU). Lani White has played 633 minutes this season at VT, nearly matching her total of 668 in two seasons at Utah. White was held to single-digit scoring in each of the last three games, something that hadn’t happened since the first three games of the season in November. Matilda Ekh owns 13 assists in the last three games, her highest tally in three games in her career at VT. She has led the team with five assists in each of the last two games.
Sophomore Carys Baker who had her seven-game streak of double figure scoring snapped vs. Stanford (six points) has taken just 21 shots from the field in her last three games after taking 24 shots vs. Syracuse on Feb. 6. Baker did not attempt a 3-point field goal against Stanford on Thursday. It was the first time this season that she did not attempt a 3FG, and the first since a Senior Day last season vs. UNC on Feb. 25.
Mackenzie Nelson took two shots vs. the Cardinal on Thursday. Tech led for more than 37 minutes of their contest vs. Stanford, by far the most time spent leading in a game this season. It was also Tech’s first loss this season when leading at halftime (12-1). The Hokies are 3-5 at home in ACC play this season. The last time that VT lost five home ACC games in a season was 2020- 21. In the three seasons in between, VT was 25-2 against league foes at Cassell.
