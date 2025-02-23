ACC Mens Basketball Standings Update: Virginia Tech Still in Hunt for First Round Bye
After a bad loss to Boston College earlier in the week, Virginia Tech got a nice bounce back victory last night. The Hokies were facing Miami, but they played well, especially in the second half and got a needed victory to keep them from sinking lower in the standings. Believe it or not, Virginia Tech is still very much in the hunt for a first round bye in the ACC Tournament.
Everyone is still looking up at Duke though. The Blue Devils blasted Illinois at Madison Square Garden last night and are still very much the team to beat in the ACC. Louisville and Clemson remain right behind them though and both have not lost a game since losing to Georgia Tech.
Wake Forest saw their NCAA Tournament hopes take a serious hit yesterday with a double-digit loss to NC State. The Demon Deacons are still 4th in the ACC, but it looks like they will need a serious ACC Tournament run to make it into the field.
SMU also saw their tournament hopes take a hit. The Mustangs had a chance to get a good win vs Clemson, but came up short. It has been a good first season in the ACC for SMU, but they may be on the outside looking in. North Carolina has won three in a row and remains in 6th place, while Stanford finds themselves in 7th place after their win vs Cal last night.
Then there is the mess of 7-9 teams. Florida State, Pitt, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech are all tied for 8th place in the standings. Yesterday was a missed opportunity for Georgia Tech, as they lost on the road to Boston College. Notre Dame and Virginia are both 6-10 while Syracuse and Cal are both 5-11 and barely clinging on to a spot in the conference tournament. NC State, Boston College and Miami are still the bottom three teams, but the Eagles and Wolfpack still have hope to get into the field.
ACC Standings (2/23)
1. Duke (15-1 ACC, 24-3 Overall)
2. Louisville (14-2, 21-6)
3. Clemson (13-2, 21-5)
4. Wake Forest (11-5, 19-8)
5. SMU (11-5, 20-7)
6. North Carolina (10-6, 17-11)
7. Stanford (9-7, 17-10)
8. Florida State (7-9, 16-11)
9. Pittsburgh (7-9, 16-11)
10. Georgia Tech (7-9, 13-14)
11. Virginia Tech (7-9, 12-15)
12. Notre Dame (6-10, 12-15)
13. Virginia (6-10, 13-14)
14. Syracuse (5-11, 11-16)
15. Cal (5-11, 12-15)
16. NC State (4-12, 11-16)
17. Boston College (4-12, 12-15)
18. Miami (2-14, 6-21)
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Football 2025 Offseason Outlook- Tight End
NFL Draft Profile - Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Jaylin Lane
Virginia Tech Football: How does Kyron Drones Fit Philip Montgomery's Offense?