Virginia Tech Football 2025 Offseason Outlook- Tight End
When you look at the current outlook of the 2025 Hokie tight end room, it can look a little underwhelming. Gone are the days of James Mitchell, Dalton Keene and recently departed Nick Gallo, instead the leading figurehead is debatably Tech's strongest player on the offensive side of the ball in Benji Gosnell.
Gosnell was a former four-star recruit who attracted the likes of the top schools in the nation before eventually decommitting from Ohio State and enrolling for the Maroon and Orange.
Since his arrival, Gosnell has been a sparkplug for all things good in a Hokie offense that struggles to provide much good. The redshirt sophomore finished second for the Hokies in receptions last year, (32) and he reeled in an impressive 10.7 yards per catch.
Heading into his redshirt junior year, with a depleted wideout core which has lost 70% of its production from last season, expect Gosnell's name to be called plenty of times.
After Gosnell, the numbers are thinning in terms of meaningful experience. Redshirt sophomore Harrison Saint Germain is the only Hokie left on the team with real action, as Germain tacked four receptions for 25 yards on the year.
Tight ends like Cole Pickett, Zeke Wimbush, Ja'Ricous Hariston, and Connor Ferguson were either redshirted or saw special teams action. While it is virtually a guarantee that those besides Gosnell will experience a step-up in production, Gosnell will be the consistent no.1 for as long as he remains in Blacksburg.
How will the tight ends be used in the new offensive system? That is going to be one of the key questions of the entire spring and into the fall. There is talent here, but plenty of questions.
