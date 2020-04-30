AllHokies
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Recruiting

NCAA Moves Closer Towards Compensating Athletes

Bryan Manning

A longstanding battle between the NCAA and student-athletes finally appears to be over. And, this time, that’s good news for the student-athletes.

On Wednesday, the NCAA announced it would “support rule changes to allow student-athletes to receive compensation for third-party endorsements both related to and separate from athletics,” per NCAA.com.

https://twitter.com/InsidetheNCAA/status/1255474752459808775?s=20

This is massive news.

Former UCLA basketball star Ed O’Bannon began this process by filing a lawsuit against the NCAA over college athletes being unable to profit on his or her own likeness. For instance, when teams sell those jerseys on Fanatics or in their official team stores with the exact same jersey the player wears, but with no name on the back, the player gets nothing.

That didn’t sit well with O’Bannon.

Over the years, the battle played out in the court system with the NCAA doing things like stopping the production of the popular EA Sports video game, NCAA Football. No football game —or basketball game—meant student-athletes couldn’t dispute the use of their own likeness.

According to the NCAA, this new policy goes into effect for the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year.

So, what does this mean for student-athletes?

For one, if a player is invited to an autograph convention to sign memorabilia, it will not be an NCAA violation and the player can profit off of the appearance. Whereas in the past, this was an NCAA violation that could lead to suspension and/or dismissal of the player.

Remember when former Georgia star, Todd Gurley, was suspended for receiving over $3K for selling items he signed? Under these new rules, that would now be completely legal.

Now, it is important to note that the NCAA will not be paying the players. That was made clear in the NCAA’s statement:

“The board emphasized that at no point should a university or college pay student-athletes for name, image and likeness activities.”

Let’s be clear, this is a step in the right direction and should have been done long ago.

The biggest question on social media was, “when is NCAA Football” coming back?

Well, there is no definitive answer to that at the current time. But—for the time being—it doesn’t appear likely, according to Big East commissioner Val Ackerman.

https://twitter.com/NicoleAuerbach/status/1255486959881007118?s=20

While some will quibble with the NCAA Football game not being available ASAP, this is a landmark decision in favor of the athletes. And that is a good thing. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech Basketball assistant coach Chester Frazier named among the nation's 50 most impactful assistants

Virginia Tech Men's Basketball assistant coach Chester Frazier was named among the nation's 50 most impactful assistants

Ryan Hartman

by

Dunduin

Virginia Tech Basketball officially adds grad transfer Cartier Diarra

After removing his name from NBA Draft consideration, Kansas State grad transfer Cartier Diarra is officially a member of Virginia Tech Basketball

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech Basketball to play home-and-home series with Oklahoma State

Virginia Tech Basketball is scheduled to play a home-and-home series with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, with the first game taking place this fall in Oklahoma City

Mike McDaniel

Dalton Keene speaks to his versatility in introductory press conference with the Patriots

Former Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene was introduced as a member of the Patriots in a teleconference over the weekend, and had some interesting things to say about his time with the Hokies

Mike McDaniel

COVID-19 threatens Virginia Tech finances amidst pandemic uncertainty

With the COVID-19 pandemic shaking the world, Virginia Tech is not immune, facing financial distress in a time of uncertainty

Ricky LaBlue

Virginia Tech Head Coach Mike Young met with reporters on Monday afternoon

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young spoke with the media about pandemic life and even dropped a non-conference scheduling nugget.

Justin Cates

Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene drafted by the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots traded up to select Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene with the 101st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Mike McDaniel

by

mikem92

PODCAST: 2020 Virginia Tech Football Preview with All Sports Discussion ACC

I joined the All Sports Discussion ACC podcast to discuss the 2020 Virginia Tech football program and the outlook for the new season

Mike McDaniel

What will Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene's rookie contract look like?

Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene was selected as the 101st pick by the New England Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft. What will his new contract look like?

Mike McDaniel

Evaluating Virginia Tech's 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

With the 2020 NFL Draft in the rear-view mirror, who are some Virginia Tech Hokies who could hear their names called in 2021?

Ricky LaBlue