Newly Released Bracketology From ESPN Leaves Virginia Tech Out Of The NCAA Tournament Picture
Last season was one to forget for Virginia Tech. The Hokies' roster was decimated by transfers before the season, and while they were able to sneak into the ACC Tournament, they were bounced by Cal in the first round. Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young was pretty blunt following that loss to Cal and he talked about how his team had to improve in the offseason ahead:
"A lot was missing. A lot was missing, just call it what it is. They are great kids and a pleasure to work with. We have to get more talented and we are going to quick, all right?"
Virginia Tech has done that. They added international prospect Neoklis Avdalas, West Virginia transfer forward Amani Hansberry, Delaware guard Izaiah Pasha, and UNLV guard Jailen Bedford, among others. This group seems poised to take a major step up in the ACC, but in the newest edition of Bracketology from ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi, the Hokies are nowhere to be found. Lunardi had six teams from the ACC, Duke, North Carolina, NC State, Louisville, Miami, and SMU, all in the field. Duke, NC State, North Carolina, and Louisville have had great offseasons and have tons of talent on their roster, but you can make the argument that with the addition of Avdalas, Virginia Tech is on par or better than the Mustangs or the Hurricanes.
Will these new additions make Virginia Tech a legit March Madness threat? Our own Connor Mardian broke that down after Avdalas officially joined the program:
"Ranked as the No. 2 international newcomer in the 2025 class by 247Sports, Avdalas spent the past two seasons competing in Greece’s top-tier HEBA A1 league, first with AS Karditsas in 2023-24, and most recently with Peristeri BC. As an 18-year-old playing against seasoned professionals, he averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 18.5 minutes per game across 26 contests. He recorded shooting splits of 43.6% from the field, 35.7% from deep, and 70.3% at the line.
The 19-year-old will make a massive addition to the Hokies. Rumors floated that Avdalas would be a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which only adds to the allure Avdalas brings.
A combination of Pasha, Hansberry, and Avdalas will be challenging the ACC from day one, combine that with fellow transfer Jalien Bedford and two top-150 players in Christian Gurdak and Sincere Jones, who are inbound as freshmen.
It would be a long shot to say that the Hokies are expected to make the NCAA Tournament, but the Hokies should pose a much better threat and should make a great bid for the NIT if not a strong tournament run."