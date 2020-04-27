Like everyone else including the reporters on the Zoom call Monday morning, Mike Young is trying to make the best of it.

"We are on to something!" Young exclaimed as he entered the call.



"I get to do this in the comforts of my own home and I don't have to stare face to face with Mark Berman!"

Mike Young enjoyed his time with the press on Zoom.

Apart from needling the veteran Roanoke Times reporter, Young discussed the Hokies latest roster moves, potential budget issues, plus he dropped a little scheduling nugget aimed playfully at Berman.

Young said to this point he hasn't heard of budget issues affecting Tech's athletic programs, but they're prepared if it comes to that.

"All of us, you're a part of this place and you're going to do your part to make necessary changes to help," he said.

"Whatever's asked of me, I'm on board."

Young alluded to some more roster changes in the near future, but wasn't ready to comment at this time.

Guard Isaiah Wilkins has already transferred to Wake Forest and Landers Nolley II landed at Memphis after briefly entering his name into the NBA Draft.

Mike Young will enter his second season in Blacksburg whenever it's played and he spoke about the program's non-conference schedule.

"It's done. It's over," Young said.

He mentioned it's incredibly unusual to have the schedule done this early. Usually, the process drags on into the summer months.

"Everybody's at home. You can get people on the phone," he said.

"We put that thing to bed a couple of weeks ago...Never, ever in my career have I finished a schedule in April and I've got to be honest with you I feel great about that."

The coach mentioned that an agreement to play Oklahoma State is in place on a non-conference slate that's, "better". OSU's head coach Mike Boynton was an assistant under Mike Young for one season at Wofford.

"I think we're playing them in Oklahoma City and then the Cowboys will come back to Blacksburg in 2021-22."

The quote of the day likely came when describing transfer Keve Aluma's redshirt last season.

"He had a year in the smokehouse as I refer to it," Young said.

He raved about Aluma's toughness, athleticism, and his ability to block shots. He also stressed that the year on the bench will benefit the 6'9" junior who figures to be a major part of the revamped Tech frontcourt.

"I thought when I brought him here he would be another piece to the puzzle," Young said.

"I'm really excited about what he'll bring to our roster."