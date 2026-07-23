Ranking Virginia Tech's 2026 Position Groups Ahead of Fall Camp

Based on Virginia Tech's current roster, projected two-deep, returning production and transfer additions, here's how I'd rank every position group entering fall camp. This also factors in my recent preseason depth chart projections and the new roster overhaul under James Franklin.

No. 1: Tight Ends

Luke Reynolds and Benji Gosnell give Virginia Tech arguably its strongest one-two punch on the roster. Reynolds arrives from Penn State already familiar with Franklin's offense after 368 yards over the past two seasons at Penn State, while Gosnell is a multi-year starter and proven option. There's also Ja'Ricous Hairston, who put up a room-high 112 receiving yards and a joint-team-high three receiving touchdowns in 2025.

No. 2: Running Backs

At first glance, this is one of the deepest offensive rooms on the team. Marcellous Hawkins projects as the starter after a 749-yard season in 2025, Jeffery Overton Jr. provides another capable option after a promising end to 2025 (146 rushing yards) and there are multiple other backs competing for carries, including Louisiana transfer Bill Davis, redshirt sophomore Tyler Mason and true freshman Messiah Mickens.

No. 3: Quarterbacks

Ethan Grunkemeyer is one of the biggest reasons for optimism entering 2026. The Penn State transfer flashed considerable growth after taking over late last season and appears to fit Franklin's offense well. Last season, he threw for 1,339 yards and eight touchdowns and made seven starts. Bryce Baker also gives the Hokies intriguing upside behind him.

No. 4: Defensive Line

Sean Spencer inherits a group with more proven production than one might think at first glance. Kemari Copeland and Elhadj Fall provide experience inside, while Javion Hilson, Aycen Stevens and Jason Abbey headline the edge rotation. The room isn't elite yet, but it has a solid blend of returning contributors and transfer additions.

No. 5: Wide Receivers

This room took a major step forward. Ayden Greene returns after leading the Hokies in receiving in the three major categories (31 receptions, 516 receiving yards, three receiving touchdowns), Duke transfer Que'Sean Brown adds more proven ACC production and the Hokies also return Chanz Wiggins and Keylen "Brodie" Adams, both of which missed the entirety of the 2025 season due to injury. There's more speed, more size and more competition than Virginia Tech had a year ago.

No. 6: Offensive Line

The ceiling is significantly higher than last year thanks to Logan Howland, Justin Terry and the continued development of Kyle Altuner, but this remains a projection. Health, chemistry and consistency are still question marks, and Virginia Tech needs multiple newcomers to hit the ground running.

No. 7: Secondary

This remains the biggest concern. Quentin Reddish and Tyson Flowers give the safety room leadership, and freshman corner Amauri Polydor has generated significant buzz, but the defensive backs must show they can limit explosive plays after last season's struggles.

No. 8: Linebackers

Noah Chambers and Kaleb Spencer headline the group, but the room still has to prove it can consistently impact games. There's athleticism and experience, yet replacing production and improving against the run remain priorities entering camp.