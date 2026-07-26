Every Transfer Expected to Make An Immediate Impact For Virginia Tech

A highly anticipated fall camp is set to get started soon for Virginia Tech.

The first fall camp under new head coach James Franklin is going to set the tone for his first season in Blacksburg. The Hokies are expected to be one of the most improved teams in the country and one of the reasons why is the the transfer portal class that was brought in this offseason.

Speaking of that transfer portal class, which newcomers are expected to make an immediate impact for Virginia Tech?

QB Ethan Grunkemeyer

Grunkemeyer is the favorite to be the next starting quarterback for Virginia Tech and this is going to be the first season where he enters the year as a starting QB.

After some initial growing pains, Grunkemeyer showed a lot of growth with Penn State and had to face a number of the toughest defenses in the country. He has a lot of talent, and by the end of the season, could end up as one of the best QB's in the ACC.

WR Que'Sean Brown

Brown has already proven that he can be one of the best slot receivers in the ACC after a strong year at Duke and he is looking to carry that over to Virginia Tech.

Brown could end up as the No. 1 option for Grunkemeyer, at least at the wide receiver position. He is a reliable deep threat and big-time playmaker and I expect him to have a similar impact in Blacksburg.

TE Luke Reynolds

If you had to ask me who is the best NFL prospect on this roster, I would lean towards Reynolds. The former five-star recruit flashed his high-end potential last season and already has some rapport with Grunkemeyer, not to mention the coaching staff.

Reynolds has the athleticism and pass catching ability to be an All-Conference pick at the end of the season. Big things are expected from the former Penn State tight end.

OL Logan Howland

Howland was one of the big gets for Virginia Tech in the transfer portal and the former Oklahoma Sooner is going to have a chance to start on a new offensive line this season.

The offensive line is one of the question marks about Virginia Tech heading into the season, but they have the talent and experience to turn into a strong, cohesive unit. Howland is going to need to be a big part of that.

DE Javion Hilson

Hilson is going to be counted on to bring a strong pass rush to Virginia Tech this season after coming over from Missouri.

Hilson has the athleticism and speed off the edge that make him a potential NFL prospect and for a team that does not have a known commodity as a pass rusher, he is one of the most important transfers for Virginia Tech this season.

DB Jaquez White

Jaquez White might be the top defensive back on the Hokies roster entering the 2026 season and had an excellent spring.

The Troy transfer looks like an instant impact player in Brent Pry's defense and he put together several impressive performances this past season.