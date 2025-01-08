Spread and Over/Under Predictions for Virginia Tech vs Stanford
After defeating Miami over the weekend, Virginia Tech basketball is back in action tonight on the road against Stanford.
Tech is set to meet Stanford for the third time in program history Wednesday night inside Maples Pavilion. The Hokies are 2-0 all-time against the Cardinal. The two sides last played on Dec. 18, 2005 in the Las Vegas Showdown where VT prevailed 59-52. Former Tech standout center Coleman Collins dialed up a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds in the victory. The other meeting in the series came on Dec. 29, 1972 in the Old Dominion Classic in Norfolk, Va. Tech won that matchup 77-71. Wednesday’s game at Stanford will be the furthest West VT has played since the Hokies competed in the 2019 Maui Invitational in Hawaii.
This will be the 10th game Tech has played in California in program history, boasting a 7-2 record. Wednesday will be just the second-ever true road game in the state for the Hokies. VT visited USC in Los Angeles on Nov. 25, 1985, in its only other road game in the state, winning that one 90-81. The Hokies last played in California in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, where they defeated Saint Louis in the first round and Liberty in the second round to advance to the program’s first-ever Sweet 16. Those
games were played at the SAP Center in San Jose.
Although Tech has never played at Stanford, Mike Young took his 2014 Wofford squad to Stanford for his only meeting against the Cardinal. Wofford lost that game 74-59 in what was the Terriers’ season opener. Wofford finished that season 28-7, advancing to the NCAA Tournament. Young remembers the Stanford game because Wofford’s next game was against Iona back in Spartanburg, S.C., four days later as part of ESPN’s 24-hour tip-off marathon.
The Hokies have expanded their rotation to 10 players the last few games. “We’re playing 10 guys and that’s a real luxury,” Tech head coach Mike Young said. “I haven’t been able to do that in quite some time, maybe our second year together. But I’m enjoying that. … I think we’re getting pretty close to a good rotation and I think that’s important as we head into league play here soon.” Hammond joined fellow freshman Tyler Johnson in the starting lineup for the first time this season in the Hokies’ game against Saint Joseph’s.
VT ranked 10th in the ACC and 191st nationally in rebound margin last season. Most of the rebounding struggles were on the offensive side where the Hokies grabbed just 25% of their offensive rebound opportunities, which ranked 298th out of 362 programs per Ken Pomeroy. In 13 of its 21 games against ACC foes last season, Tech lost the battle of the boards, including double-digit margins against Duke (-18), Pitt (-14), Boston College (-13) and North Carolina (-12). Fast forward to this season and the Hokies rank 50th in the country in that stat at 34.5%. They are averaging 11.2 offensive rebounds per game, which includes a season-high 18 against the Wolverines, who featured the tallest frontcourt the Hokies have faced so far this season.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is going to be an 8.5-point underdog tonight vs the Cardinal, and the total is set at 143.5.
Prediction
After getting a win on Saturday against Miami, the Hokies have a tough task tonight on the West Coast. While Stanford might not be an ACC Championship contender, they have a solid team and are rated in the Kenpom top 100, while the Hokies are at 160. While I think this game will be closer than the spread suggests, Stanford will get the win.
Final Score: Stanford 73, Virginia Tech 67 (VT +8.5 and Under)
Related Links
How to Watch Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball vs. Stanford: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
Virginia Tech Football receives commitment from Pitt transfer LB Jordan Bass