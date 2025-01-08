Virginia Tech Football receives commitment from Pitt transfer LB Jordan Bass
Virginia Tech has been on a tear in terms of transfer portal recruitments this year, and they just added another commitment from an ACC transfer. The Hokies added Virginia native and former Pitt linebacker Jordan Bass to their transfer portal class as he announced his commitment on social media.
He finished his Panthers career with 25 total tackles, 1 sack, and one pass defelction. Bass was considered the No. 4 player from Virginia in the class of 2023 by 247Sports, as the site rated Bass as a four-star recruit. Bass received offers from Virginia and Virginia Tech out of high school, but opted to play for the Panthers.
According to 247Sports, Bass is the fifteenth transfer to announce his commitment to Virginia Tech, and he is the first player listed at linebacker on the site to transfer to Virginia Tech.
Bass will have two more years of eligibility under a Virginia Tech defense that is currently searching for their defensive coordinator.
Jordan Bass is the second Virginia Tech transfer in the 2024-2025 winter cycle that is coming from the ACC. The other ACC transfer to Virginia Tech is safety Sherrod Covil Jr from Clemson.
Four of the Hokies’ transfers in this cycle are coming from below the FBS level. There are six transfers coming from fellow Power Four schools, and five transfers coming from the Group of Five level in the FBS. The highest ranked transfer by 247Sports is running back/wide receiver Cam Seldon from Tennessee.
Jordan Bass is not yet ranked by 247Sports transfer portal rankings. He is ranked as the 1395th best recruit in the transfer portal by On3 and 1093rd by Rivals. He is ranked as a three-star transfer by On3 and Rivals.
Bass is joined by Eastern Michigan transfer linebacker/edge rusher James Djonkam as recent commitments to Virginia Tech in the transfer portal.
Last season for the Eagles, Djorkam racked up 98 total tackles, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 3 PDs and was a 2nd team All-MAC selection. He began his career at Arizona State before transferring to Eastern Michigan and now he will head to Blacksburg.
Djonkam is going to help replace linebackers Sam Brumfield and Keli Lawson, who both entered the transfer portal. Virginia Tech has been decimated by transfer portal entries, but they have done a nice job of getting talent back.
Bass and Djonkam could both slide into starting roles in the linebacker room, and the defense could look much different with a majority of positions having new starters due to a large amount of NFL talent and transfer portal losses. A lot will be riding on next year for the Hokies, especially defensively with a new coordinator.
Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (15)
Safety Sherrod Covil Jr (Previous School: Clemson)
RB Terion Stewart (Bowling Green)
RB Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri)
DB Isaiah Cash (Sam Houston State)
OL Tomas Rimac (West Virginia)
OL Kyle Altuner (West Virginia)
OL Lucas Austin (West Virginia)
RB/WR Cam Seldon (Tennessee)
DL Arias Nash (Mercer)
EDGE James Djonkam (Eastern Michigan)
LB Jordan Bass (Pitt)