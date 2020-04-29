Silver Waves Media, a college sports website covering men’s basketball and recruiting, recently consulted with athletic directors, presidents, and influencers within college basketball circles, to produce a list of the 50 most impactful high major assistant coaches in Division I Men’s Basketball. This was done as a conglomerate listing of coaches, not by rankings.

Virginia Tech men's basketball assistant Chester Frazier landed on the Silver Waves Media list. Before arriving at Virginia Tech, Frazier emerged as one of the top assistants in college basketball at Kansas State, where he was an assistant from 2012-2019. As a member of Bruce Weber's staff, he helped author five NCAA tournament appearances for the Wildcats, including a trip to the Elite Eight in 2017-18.

Kansas State also had two Big 12 conference titles during this span with Frazier on the staff, and he was seen as an important part of the school's period of resurgence in the Big 12.

As a coach who specializes in working with the backcourt, his crown jewel of player development is guard Wesley Iwundu, who played at Kansas State for four years from 2013-2017. He was drafted by the Orlando Magic in 2017, and remains as a contributing member of the NBA franchise, averaging 17.5 minutes per game over his career. With Frazier on staff as a Kansas State assistant, 13 other players earned All-Big 12 honors under his tutelage.

In addition, Coach Frazier also made it on the National Association of Basketball Coaches' "30 under 30" list in 2015-16 at the age of 29. This list recognizes coaches under 30 who are promising up and coming developers of talent. Last spring, Coach Frazier made the move back to the East Coast to Virginia Tech, due in part to the opportunity to be closer to his family in Baltimore.

As one of Mike Young's top assistants, Frazier has quickly emerged as one of the staff's top recruiters, and was instrumental in bringing aboard graduate transfer Cartier Diarra, who will play for Virginia Tech next season after three years of playing time at Kansas State.

Mike Young and the Hokies look to see Frazier’s impact on the program continue in the years to come.