AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Tech Basketball's Chester Frazier Named Among the Nation's 50 Most Impactful Assistants

Ryan Hartman

Silver Waves Media, a college sports website covering men’s basketball and recruiting, recently consulted with athletic directors, presidents, and influencers within college basketball circles, to produce a list of the 50 most impactful high major assistant coaches in Division I Men’s Basketball. This was done as a conglomerate listing of coaches, not by rankings.  

Virginia Tech men's basketball assistant Chester Frazier landed on the Silver Waves Media list. Before arriving at Virginia Tech, Frazier emerged as one of the top assistants in college basketball at Kansas State, where he was an assistant from 2012-2019. As a member of Bruce Weber's staff, he helped author five NCAA tournament appearances for the Wildcats, including a trip to the Elite Eight in 2017-18. 

Kansas State also had two Big 12 conference titles during this span with Frazier on the staff, and he was seen as an important part of the school's period of resurgence in the Big 12.

As a coach who specializes in working with the backcourt, his crown jewel of player development is guard Wesley Iwundu, who played at Kansas State for four years from 2013-2017. He was drafted by the Orlando Magic in 2017, and remains as a contributing member of the NBA franchise, averaging 17.5 minutes per game over his career. With Frazier on staff as a Kansas State assistant, 13 other players earned All-Big 12 honors under his tutelage.

In addition, Coach Frazier also made it on the National Association of Basketball Coaches' "30 under 30" list in 2015-16 at the age of 29. This list recognizes coaches under 30 who are promising up and coming developers of talent. Last spring, Coach Frazier made the move back to the East Coast to Virginia Tech, due in part to the opportunity to be closer to his family in Baltimore. 

As one of Mike Young's top assistants, Frazier has quickly emerged as one of the staff's top recruiters, and was instrumental in bringing aboard graduate transfer Cartier Diarra, who will play for Virginia Tech next season after three years of playing time at Kansas State. 

Mike Young and the Hokies look to see Frazier’s impact on the program continue in the years to come.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech Basketball to play home-and-home series with Oklahoma State

Virginia Tech Basketball is scheduled to play a home-and-home series with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, with the first game taking place this fall in Oklahoma City

Mike McDaniel

Dalton Keene speaks to his versatility in introductory press conference with the Patriots

Former Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene was introduced as a member of the Patriots in a teleconference over the weekend, and had some interesting things to say about his time with the Hokies

Mike McDaniel

COVID-19 threatens Virginia Tech finances amidst pandemic uncertainty

With the COVID-19 pandemic shaking the world, Virginia Tech is not immune, facing financial distress in a time of uncertainty

Ricky LaBlue

Virginia Tech Head Coach Mike Young met with reporters on Monday afternoon

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young spoke with the media about pandemic life and even dropped a non-conference scheduling nugget.

Justin Cates

Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene drafted by the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots traded up to select Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene with the 101st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Mike McDaniel

by

mikem92

PODCAST: 2020 Virginia Tech Football Preview with All Sports Discussion ACC

I joined the All Sports Discussion ACC podcast to discuss the 2020 Virginia Tech football program and the outlook for the new season

Mike McDaniel

What will Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene's rookie contract look like?

Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene was selected as the 101st pick by the New England Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft. What will his new contract look like?

Mike McDaniel

Former Virginia Tech defensive end Trevon Hill signs with the New England Patriots

Undrafted free agent defensive end Trevon Hill, who spent over three years on the roster at Virginia Tech, lands an NFL opportunity with New England

Ryan Hartman

Evaluating Virginia Tech's 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

With the 2020 NFL Draft in the rear-view mirror, who are some Virginia Tech Hokies who could hear their names called in 2021?

Ricky LaBlue

Former Virginia Tech safety Reggie Floyd signs with the Arizona Cardinals

After failing to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, former Virginia Tech safety Reggie Floyd landed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent

bmanning4

by

mikem92