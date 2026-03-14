The Neoklis Avdalas Experiment: Did It Work for Virginia Tech?

When Neoklis Avdalas arrived in Blacksburg, he was one of the most intriguing international prospects in the ACC: a 6-foot-9 guard with professional experience in Greece and legitimate NBA potential. The question wasn’t talent — it was how Virginia Tech would build around him.

The 2025-26 season became a season-long test: could the Hokies run their offense through a jumbo playmaker?

By the numbers, Avdalas delivered a respectable freshman campaign:

12.3 points per game

4.6 assists per game

3.0 rebounds per game

~39% shooting from the field

For a freshman learning the ACC while adjusting from European professional basketball, those numbers show real playmaking value.

But the real question is whether the experiment worked for the team.

Mike Young’s offense thrives on ball movement and decision-making, and Avdalas’ skillset seemingly fit that philosophy perfectly.

At 6-9, he offered three things Virginia Tech usually lacks at the guard spot: vision over defenses, positionless playmaking and a size advantage against smaller guards.

At times, the upside was obvious. Early in the season, Avdalas exploded for 33 points, six assists and five rebounds in a win over Providence, showcasing the kind of offensive ceiling Tech hoped for.

In games like that, the Hokies looked like a modern jumbo-guard offense similar to teams built around oversized creators.

The downside of the Avdalas model showed up in two areas: efficiency and late-game roles.

Despite the playmaking, his scoring efficiency was inconsistent. Avdalas’ splits ultimately ended as a 38.6% clip from the field and a 29.6% mark from deep.

Those numbers suggest a player still adjusting to the speed and physicality of the ACC.

When his shot wasn’t falling, the Hokies sometimes struggled to generate efficient offense.

Another issue was who controlled the offense late in games.

Virginia Tech already had experienced guards like UNLV graduate transfer Jailen Bedford, plus mainstay Ben Hammond — the latter being one of the few holdovers from the Hokies’ 2024-25 unit.

Balancing Avdalas as a primary creator vs complementary playmaker was a season-long adjustment.

When it worked, the Hokies had multiple ballhandlers and fluid offense.

When it didn’t, possessions stalled.

Virginia Tech essentially spent the season doing two things simultaneously:

Competing in the ACC

Developing a high-ceiling international freshman

Avdalas proved he can be a high-level ACC playmaker, but his efficiency and decision-making still need refinement.

If his shooting improves and the Hokies continue to build around his playmaking, the concept of a 6-foot-9 lead guard running Mike Young’s offense could become one of the most unique systems in the ACC. It depends on whether Avdalas returns.