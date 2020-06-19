AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Virginia Tech Athletics Boasts Over 300 Athletes on ACC's Academic Honor Roll

Mike McDaniel

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its Academic Honor Roll for the 2019-20 academic year, and Virginia Tech's athletics department had another very strong showing.

Per the ACC, the Academic Honor Roll is comprised of student athletes who participated in a sport and obtained a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the entire academic year.

Per Hokiesports.com, Virginia Tech athletics produced 323 student-athletes on the list for this past academic year across 20 varsity sports, with the university's largest athletic roster, football, leading the way with 40 honorees. 

This is another strong showing for the Hokies in what will likely go down as one of the most difficult academic years in school history due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Tech continues to get it done both on and off the field.

As for the rest of the conference, it should come as no surprise that Duke led the way with a record 572 student-athletes recognized, while Notre Dame came in second in the ACC with 541 student-athletes on the list. Following the two top schools, Virginia had 496 student-athletes recognized, followed by North Carolina with 468, and Boston College with 455.

In total, the ACC set a record with 5,609 student-athletes who were recognized on the Academic Honor Roll, which far surpassed the previous record of 4,769 set a year ago, during the 2018-19 academic year.

For a full listing of the athletes across all schools, as well as additional details and statistics on the ACC's Academic Honor Roll, click here.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hokies Make Top 3 for 4-Star Linebacker Jordan Poole

4-star athlete Jordan Poole has named his top three schools and Virginia Tech is on the list along with N.C. State and South Carolina.

Justin Cates

2020-21 Football Roster Breakdown: The State of Virginia Tech's Offensive Line

Virginia Tech's offensive line will be one of the deepest and most experienced position groups come the fall

Stephen Newman

Dr. Anthony Fauci: Football "may not happen" this fall

The nation's lead Coronavirus medical expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, cautioned that football "may not happen" this fall

Mike McDaniel

2021 3-star Virginia athlete Keli Lawson commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech earned their second commitment in a little over 24 hours, as 3-star Virginia athlete Keli Lawson committed to Virginia Tech on Thursday afternoon

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech defensive end Jaevon Becton enters the transfer portal

After being indefinitely suspended from the program in March, Virginia Tech defensive end Jaevon Becton has entered the transfer portal

Bryan Manning

2021 3-Star Virginia DB Shawn Asbury II discusses Virginia Tech offer

Virginia Tech extended a scholarship offer to 2021 3-star defensive back Shawn Asbury II of Stafford, Virginia. He discussed his offer with AllHokies.com.

Mike McDaniel

2021 3-Star New Jersey QB Tahj Bullock commits to Virginia Tech

After missing out on 4-star QB Dematrius Davis earlier in the cycle, the Hokies have landed their first quarterback of the 2021 class in New Jersey 3-star prospect Tahj Bullock

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech Basketball: Mike Young raises the bar ahead of the 2020-21 season

Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young has retooled his roster, adding depth and talent at multiple spots.

Ricky LaBlue

2020-21 Football Roster Breakdown: The State of Virginia Tech's Tight Ends

With Dalton Keene departing for the NFL, it's time for James Mitchell and a host of others to carry the load for Virginia Tech's tight ends

Stephen Newman

An interview with 2021 3-star DE Mattheus "Stretch" Carroll: Part Two

Virginia Tech received a priority commitment recently from 2021 3-star defensive end Mattheus "Stretch" Carroll. He discussed his commitment with AllHokies.com

Bryan Manning