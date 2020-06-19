Virginia Tech Athletics Boasts Over 300 Athletes on ACC's Academic Honor Roll

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its Academic Honor Roll for the 2019-20 academic year, and Virginia Tech's athletics department had another very strong showing.

Per the ACC, the Academic Honor Roll is comprised of student athletes who participated in a sport and obtained a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the entire academic year.

Per Hokiesports.com, Virginia Tech athletics produced 323 student-athletes on the list for this past academic year across 20 varsity sports, with the university's largest athletic roster, football, leading the way with 40 honorees.

This is another strong showing for the Hokies in what will likely go down as one of the most difficult academic years in school history due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Tech continues to get it done both on and off the field.

As for the rest of the conference, it should come as no surprise that Duke led the way with a record 572 student-athletes recognized, while Notre Dame came in second in the ACC with 541 student-athletes on the list. Following the two top schools, Virginia had 496 student-athletes recognized, followed by North Carolina with 468, and Boston College with 455.

In total, the ACC set a record with 5,609 student-athletes who were recognized on the Academic Honor Roll, which far surpassed the previous record of 4,769 set a year ago, during the 2018-19 academic year.

For a full listing of the athletes across all schools, as well as additional details and statistics on the ACC's Academic Honor Roll, click here.