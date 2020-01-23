AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

VT Basketball Beats UNC: Tyrece Radford's Only Bucket Comes In Final Seconds Of 2-OT Thriller & It's A Thing Of Beauty

Sean Labar

Tyrese Radford is streaky when it comes to putting up points for the Virginia Tech basketball squad. On Jan. 11 Radford posted a smooth 18 vs. N.C. State and followed up three days later with a 21-point outing at Wake Forest, a season high for the Hokies' guard. 

Last Saturday, Radford closed out the loss to Syracuse with just two points. He played 21 minutes against UNC on Wednesday night but by the end of regulation, hadn't scored. Radford didn't find the basket when the buzzer blew to conclude the first overtime period, either, but his time was coming. 

With seconds remaining in the second overtime period as Virginia Tech and North Carolina remained tied, Radford found the rock in his hands. He hadn't scored all night, but there wasn't time to pass or consider any other option but attacking the rim. So that's exactly what Radford did, and while it was a consecutive two-point outing for the Hokies' guard, Wednesday's game-winner was massive for Virginia Tech. 

Tyrece Radford on the game-winner to propel Virginia Tech over UNC

"I knew it was time to go. The time was running down, and we needed a bucket. It was already double overtime. So I just went to the goal. I was focused on finishing through the contact I knew I was going to receive from it. It [the shot] was big."

"I just was staying on my toes, staying ready in case anything happened. Luckily, the ball came my way, and I was able to take it off Landers' shoulder and go finish with contact. It was a big moment, and you live for more moments like that."

Virginia Tech HC Mike Young on Radford's massive bucket

"Tyrece typically plays 30 [minutes], but only played 20 tonight. But when his number was called, he went in for a defensive possession. When he number was called, he was ready. He hadn't checked out mentally. Physically, he was ready to play and got that ball to the basket."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Virginia Tech 2020-21 schedule is official and here's why Justin Fuente's Hokies have a chance to make a significant leap next season

Justin Fuente and the 2020 Hokies have a chance to make a significant leap with favorable schedule next season. Here's why.

Sean Labar

Virginia Tech and Oregon have same odds to win 2021 College Football Championship, Hokies significant favorites over several notable programs

Justin Fuente finally has all of the pieces in place and Las Vegas thinks VT will take major step forward in 2020-21

Sean Labar

Sources: Why Justin Fuente Chose to Stay at VT

These are the reasons VT Football Coach Justin Fuente chose to stay as Hokies' Head Coach instead of leaving for Baylor

Sean Labar

by

Pkruppert

Virginia Tech WR Damon Hazelton Enters Transfer Portal

After a productive career in Blacksburg, Virginia Tech WR Damon Hazelton will enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on his personal Twitter page.

Michael McDaniel

VT Hosting Temple Grad Transfer Who Would Be Instant Dominant Force On Hokies' Defense

VT Hosting Temple Grad Transfer Who Would Be Instant Dominant Force On Hokies' Defense

Sean Labar

BREAKING: Justin Fuente Will Return to Virginia Tech

After being courted by Baylor for its head coaching vacancy, Justin Fuente announced that he will remain in Blacksburg on Twitter.

Michael McDaniel

Will Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente Leave for Baylor? Here's 3 Reasons Why It is a Possibility

Justin Fuente has emerged as Baylor's top candidate to replace Matt Rhule. Here's 3 reasons why him leaving is a very real possibility

Michael McDaniel

Virginia Tech Basketball: Wabissa Bede's Impact Flies Under the Radar in Blowout Win Over NC State

Virginia Tech Men's Basketball picked up a crucial ACC win on Saturday against NC State behind the tenacious defense of junior guard Wabissa Bede.

Michael McDaniel

VT Football Source: Glimpse into hiring of Justin Hamilton, wave of coaching changes, decision makers, Charley Wiles & more moves coming

VT Football Coaching Changes: Hiring of Justin Hamilton as defensive coordinator, departure of Wiles, Burden and Mitchell, more staff moves coming

Sean Labar

Kentucky star QB Lynn Bowden Jr. gets away with punching Virginia Tech player in face during Belk Bowl pre-game warmups

Should Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. have been allowed to play in Belk Bowl after this punch to face of VT player pregame?

Sean Labar

by

GBo