Tyrese Radford is streaky when it comes to putting up points for the Virginia Tech basketball squad. On Jan. 11 Radford posted a smooth 18 vs. N.C. State and followed up three days later with a 21-point outing at Wake Forest, a season high for the Hokies' guard.

Last Saturday, Radford closed out the loss to Syracuse with just two points. He played 21 minutes against UNC on Wednesday night but by the end of regulation, hadn't scored. Radford didn't find the basket when the buzzer blew to conclude the first overtime period, either, but his time was coming.

With seconds remaining in the second overtime period as Virginia Tech and North Carolina remained tied, Radford found the rock in his hands. He hadn't scored all night, but there wasn't time to pass or consider any other option but attacking the rim. So that's exactly what Radford did, and while it was a consecutive two-point outing for the Hokies' guard, Wednesday's game-winner was massive for Virginia Tech.

Tyrece Radford on the game-winner to propel Virginia Tech over UNC

"I knew it was time to go. The time was running down, and we needed a bucket. It was already double overtime. So I just went to the goal. I was focused on finishing through the contact I knew I was going to receive from it. It [the shot] was big."

"I just was staying on my toes, staying ready in case anything happened. Luckily, the ball came my way, and I was able to take it off Landers' shoulder and go finish with contact. It was a big moment, and you live for more moments like that."



Virginia Tech HC Mike Young on Radford's massive bucket

"Tyrece typically plays 30 [minutes], but only played 20 tonight. But when his number was called, he went in for a defensive possession. When he number was called, he was ready. He hadn't checked out mentally. Physically, he was ready to play and got that ball to the basket."